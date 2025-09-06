Editorial by

Today, Dancing Elephants Press is sharing a special poem from Santayana Rose…to Lewis Harrison. Life and Death can happen at any moment, and the love and the bond between two people do not stop because they leave this earthly realm. The poem below is a great testimony to love. I am grateful to Rose that she sent me this poem and allowing me to publish it here. I hope many people will enjoy its beauty and pain. Lewis was a remarkable man. Our final saying dooby and celebrating him will be on Zoom, Sept 8th at 7 pm EST.

