DEP Special Saturday Edition: OUR LOVE WILL NEVER DIE
Poetry Written by Santayana Rose…to Lewis Harrison
Editorial by
Today, Dancing Elephants Press is sharing a special poem from Santayana Rose…to Lewis Harrison. Life and Death can happen at any moment, and the love and the bond between two people do not stop because they leave this earthly realm. The poem below is a great testimony to love. I am grateful to Rose that she sent me this poem and allowing me to publish it here. I hope many people will enjoy its beauty and pain. Lewis was a remarkable man. Our final saying dooby and celebrating him will be on Zoom, Sept 8th at 7 pm EST.
OUR LOVE WILL NEVER DIE
I
Yesterday, you said “goodbye” to me.
I said, “ok”, nonchalantly.
It’s been our routine, to say such a thing,
Whenever one of us felt
To stroll alone –
Along the boardwalk of our life.
II
You said, “I love you.”
“I love you too, my dear.”
When down the corridor
Something inside me
Rang so loud like a rolling bell,
A sound that went on for eternity.
III
Its fragmented blare echoed,
Reverberating. Then it hit me – I bawled.
He may not come back at all.
I tried to reason –
Trying to make the sense of it.
“Why? Why would he do that?”
IV
The pain, like pangs, hit me deep inside.
Soon rage took over me…
Somehow, I froze, stunned with fright.
Letters, A-L-O-N-E spelled like a chyron
Smacked before my eyes wide shut
What will become of me?
V
Now that you’re gone,
My heart aches, I’m floating on trenches,
Like a wounded dove weakening its wings
Trying to survive.
Under the nimbus clouds, I reckon,
Here, there, and everywhere.
VI
How I longed for your embrace,
Yearning for your return.
Suddenly, I heard your voice,
Calling me, telling me to be strong:
A promise that we’ll be together again,
For our love will never die.
Written by: Santayana Rose…to Lewis.
A beautiful and heartful poem of love, sorrow and pain of loss.