Image by Annelise

Editorial by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Each day we make decisions in our lives. We have to live with those decisions for the rest of our lives. It is best to make decisions that are kind and come from our hearts. Picking kindness and gratitude on the way. Yet there are times when we have to say no and kindly step back from giving to others. It can be a difficult decision, yet in the long run, no matter what it is, we have to do what we can each day and make the best decisions for ourselves and for our loved ones.

I hope you will enjoy these amazing stories collected for DEP Saturday Magazine.

Whose Decision Took You To Heaven?

by Annelise Lords

“Why are you always complaining?” Lissette asks Cheyenne while enjoying themselves at Club Invention. “Of the four of us, you are in a better position financially, physically, mentally, emotionally, and psychologically.”

“You forget spiritually,” Ashley reminds her.

“Oh yeah,” Lissette said. “I forgot you go to church regularly.”

Cheyenne laughed, then said, “You think I am lying when I complain of my problems?”

“Yes,” Lissette shares.

“Well,” she said, stirring her drink with a red straw. “I am physically better than you because you all refused to exercise. But for the rest, I don’t know about that.”

“You were raised by two parents who loved and nurtured you. So emotionally, you are safe. All three of us were raised by single mothers who had two or three jobs. And they weren’t there when we needed them. Plus, between the three of us, none of us knows who our father is. ”

“It’s my parents’ responsibility to take care of their children,” Cheyenne said.

“And they did a damn good job in all areas of your life,” Lisette throws at her. ”

“How can you tell?” Cheyenne asks.

“Are you ready?”

“For what?”

“A journey into the past,” Lisette informs.

“Do I have a choice?” Cheyenne inquires.

“Not really,” Lissette said, staring her down while struggling to subdue her anger, then pointed to herself, then to Ashley sitting beside Cheyenne. Then to Sara, sitting beside her. “All of us have to fight life. In contrast, your dream comes to you on wings. You chose the right field to go into.”

“Yes, I did,” she boasts. “My mother thought it was perfect for me. And it pays me a king’s ransom, too.”

“You were educated by parents who could hardly read and write,” Lissette reminds her. “We three had to learn from our mistakes.”

“It’s their fault they are illiterate,” she throws out.

Silent rage grabs three hearts, who gulp down the nasty remark, covering it with a smile.

“We know that they made sure that you aren’t illiterate.”

Cheyenne paused for a moment, easing her upper body backward.

“It’s their job. I didn’t ask them to bring me here,” she said

Three pairs of eyes glared at her.

“You can afford to live in a better area than we.”

“Being a Traveling Nurse Practitioner comes with many incentives,” she gloats.

“You have the time and resources to do what you want, when you want to. With whoever you want to. We can hardly find the time to do anything for ourselves.” Lissette roars on.

“True,” Cheyenne agrees.

“You have only one child for a guy who cares. You found love. Real love. We are still searching and hoping.”

“Yes, I have,” she said with pride.

“All of your glory in heaven sits on one decision your parents made. One decision to leave everything they know. Traveling thousands of miles to face the unknown in hopes of giving their children what they didn’t have and couldn’t dream of. That one decision opens doors, routes, and avenues of opportunities to their children that weren’t available to them.”

Silence danced around as three pairs of eyes bored into her, then she cut through the silence and asked, “What if I didn’t make good use of what they gave me?”

“Then you would be us, boxing bones out of dogs’ mouths. If you don’t want your life, can I have it?” Lissette asks.

Each of us lives sits on one decision someone made. Awareness makes gratitude possible. Give thanks for everything in your life.

Neglect, Abuse, Abandonment

Voices from the ward by Bonnie Lieberman

I learned about hopeless adolescents with trauma while teaching English Language Arts in a children’s psychiatric hospital and building rapport with students.

Neglect, abuse, and abandonment caused aggressive or withdrawn behaviors, and textbooks can’t capture the depth of their suffering.

I took my job seriously, and although I understood that many of the kids were not learning-ready very often and were lagging in skills taught in their home schools, I invented my own hands-on method to inspire them to actively participate in the learning process.

I approved of laughing and silliness, and of calling out impulsively, as long as their purpose was related to the subject. I did not tolerate any bullying or aggressive behavior.

I knew, however, to be alert lest I miss a chair or table being thrown in anger at one of the other kids in the room or at me.

I was easy-going as long as they contributed to a safe environment.

I encouraged them to explore creativity and express themselves in writing. Many proudly shared their work on bulletin boards and with hospital audiences.

I gave these kids my all, teaching during the day and planning lessons I knew were relevant to their lives.

My goal was always to inspire them to communicate their thoughts, both orally and in writing, so they felt truly heard.

Who doesn’t need validation and self-acceptance?

Lost in Fidel’s Cuba

by Gary Friedman

All images taken by the author - original article from https://friedmanarchives.blogspot.com/2026/06/lost-in-fidels-cuba.html

Lost in Fidel’s Cuba

Cuba has been in the news a lot recently; now seems a good time to tell the story of my visit there two decades ago.

All my life I had heard that Cuba was a photographer’s playground. But the only pictures I ever saw from Cuba were from Havana, its largest city. What was the rest of Castro’s Cuba like?

I found out in 2006, when I had an opportunity to travel to the Northeastern corner of the island with others who had been there before and knew many of the locals. We flew directly into the city of Holguin, and spent two weeks in a tiny rental car, traveling on dirt roads going from village to village, making friends and taking pictures and delivering much-needed medical supplies. An ideal trip!! (As always, click on any image to view larger and sharper.)

With me were my 6 MP Konica Minolta 7D (Minolta’s first DSLR), 11-18mm, 24-105mm, and 100-300mm APO lenses, and another trusty camera – my Konica Minolta A2 – as a backup.

The first thing you should know about Cuba is that not all cars are classic American cars of the 50’s. Yes, they were there, and yes, I took pictures of a great deal of them, but the vast majority of cars I saw were either trucks, ox-drawn carts, or tiny Renault cars.

The tiny Renault cars were far more prevalent.

The second thing you should know is they have set up 2 separate economies – one for the tourists, and one for its citizens. Visitors can only exchange their hard currency for “Tourist Dollars”, which can only be spent in tourist hotels and restaurants. They are of no value anywhere else. This is good for the Government, of course, who can now have their finger in what would otherwise be an underground economy, but awful for people like us, who want to patronize local businesses and eschew touristy stuff. It is also having a slightly negative impact on morale, since the maids who are lucky enough to work in the tourist hotels and resorts can make substantially more money than the average Cuban doctor.

A Cuban nurse. Windows can make great portrait light.

Those balloons the boys are playing with?

They’re inflated condoms.

I also learned that Cuba has more doctors per capita than any other country. They emphasize preventative care, and manage to keep the population relatively healthy with very few resources. (Their infant mortality rate, for example, is lower than that of most countries, including the U.S.) And they have a reputation for being able to work in very poor conditions (think “Doctors without Borders”).

Much of Cuba’s economic problems are a bit puzzling. Although the Americans have kept a trade embargo on the island since the rise of Fidel, no other country has announced similar intentions. Tourists flood to Cuba from all over the world for the tremendous travel bargains. Small cars are imported from Europe. Israel and others have invested in their farms. Why does there continue to be such drastic shortages of basic goods? Why does much of the population still live in (what seems to us) poverty-level conditions?

Better than Bread Crumbs

The way I usually photograph countries that I visit is to establish some sort of rapport with everyone I meet first before I ever pick up my camera - even if I don’t speak the same language. Then I’ll show them the first shot or two on the camera’s display, and after that I usually have the most un-shy subjects a foreign photographer could hope for.

Notice I used the word “usually”. Cuba was the first country I visited where I didn’t actually have to work that hard to build rapport. Once people saw my camera they became excited and started posing for me. Some even invited me into their homes and had me take pictures of them next to their television sets (a status symbol!). I never had it so easy. Between the people, the aging buildings and the 50’s era cars, how could I NOT come back with licenseable images?

Their friendliness helped in another way, too. One day I was wandering around the streets of the Gibara fishing village, and took a quick detour when I saw an impromptu dominos game taking place on the sidewalk. After shooting a few frames, I started strking up small conversations using my very poor Spanish, and learned that one of the players was a musician. I instantly whipped out my Xaphoon (a small musical instrument which I carry everywhere and is another great way to make new friends in foreign lands; see

https://Xaphoon.com

) and started to play a few tunes. He became so excited that he brought me up to his apartment and started going through his old photographs - and there was a picture of him when he was a band leader during Cuba’s heyday! The portrait I took of him just then is my favorite image from the entire trip, and ended up running as a full-page image in Photoworld magazine.

Alas, this side trip had caused me to become separated from the three others I was traveling with, and of course I had not taken any mental navigation notes since I figured my friends would know the way back.

I WAS LOST!!

After wandering aimlessly for two hours without recognizing a single landmark, I suddenly realized that I had taken many “bread crumb” pictures on my camera -- each image showing scenes from the path I had traversed. At the very beginning of the day I took a picture of the family we were staying with.

I called up the image and stopped a random bystander: “Donde está ésta familia?” (“Where is this family?”) Being a small village everyone knew everyone else, and the man kindly walked me to the very house I was seeking. Saved by a digital camera and the kindness of strangers!

[Epilogue: The detour was worth it; for the picture I took of the sidewalk Dominos game was licensed for use as a cover to a book in Finland. And of course you already know about the Photoworld full-page image.]

The book cover from Finland. You can see my image at the bottom.

My standard procedure when traveling is to get people’s mailing addresses and then send them pictures after I return home. But Cuba was the first country I’ve ever visited where the addresses that people wrote down for me were completely illegible. The solution? I scanned the handwritten addresses and pasted them onto the envelope, along with thumbnail images of the intended recipients. (Hey, if the post office can’t read the writing, the village was small enough that the pictures would surely ensure proper routing of the letters.) And it worked!!

Will this get to him?

It worked! He sent back a wonderful handwritten

letter and this picture of his family. Photography is a great way to make friends.

Not as safe as you think

While I was there, all the interesting stuff was taking place in Havana. A well-known Czech supermodel-turned-disadvantaged children’s advocate, Helena Houdova, was arrested in Cuba for taking photographs in a slum (and was not allowed to talk to the Czech embassy while in custody!). Also, Castro had arranged a huge Anti-American rally, protesting an electronic sign installed outside a U.S. Mission building which spewed excerpts from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The protest, which drew hundreds of thousands of people (who were promised an additional day off for participating), brought traffic to a standstill for several hours, and it was covered on all the TV channels for hours. Posters compared US President George Bush with Adolph Hitler. (I wish I could have snapped a photo of THAT!)

Probably most entertaining for me was to watch Castro on local TV almost every night, looking quite old and disoriented, hosting Town Hall meetings and rambling on for tens of minutes in answering a simple question.

Sustainable agriculture

In the past Cuba’s economy relied heavily on sugar production, which was sold at higher-than-market prices to their main ally, the Soviet Union. When the Soviet Union broke apart, not only did their revenue stream evaporate, but the years of overproduction had taken its toll on the soil. In the early 1990’s, many experts on sustainable agriculture have come in and advised Cubans on alternative crops, growing without the use of fertilizers or pesticides (or heavy machinery), and breaking up state farms into individual and cooperative farms, each one having land set aside to feed its owners. The goal was for the island to become completely self-sustaining. Looking back, the push for organic farming seems to have met their goals. (Mostly.)

Cabbages for sale.

One of the reasons I felt it was important to grab this travel opportunity was the perception of scarcity – once Castro dies, it was expected that everything would change, and the kind of charm that 2006 Cuba provided might be gone forever. I am certainly glad I made the trip!

Other Photos from the Trip

Where’s the rest of her?

“Please take our picture!”

Why God invented underexposure.

A street portrait.

The Carlos de la Torre y Huerta Natural History Museum

(Museo de Historia Natural), located in Holguín, Cuba

I even used fill-flash outdoors using a bounce card. The 7D balanced flash and

ambient light beautifully. Modern Sony cameras do not.





This is me with my Covid beard, doing my Fidel Castro impersonation.

(Truthfully, this picture doesn’t belong in this blog post. I do this because I get bored easily.)

Many other images can be found on my stock image website, https://www.friedmanarchives.com/cuba-and-the-caribbean/ .

Until next time,

Yours Truly, Gary Friedman

“Home of the densest blog posts on the planet” ™