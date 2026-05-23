Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

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Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
20h

Join the lovely story written by Annelise Lords and DEP's recent events and offerings. I loved this poetic story, Annelise. And yes, friends don't sneak up on us like the shadows. I am glad that the woman in your story had the presence to protect herself.

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