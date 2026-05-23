DEP Saturday Magazine. Shadow: Friend or Foe
Is your shadow a Friend? Or a Foe?
Editorial by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Welcome to DEP’s Saturday edition
Today, we share a lovely story from Annelise Lords our amazing editor at DEP’s publications. Annelise tells creative stories with elegance that teach us every time. I hope you will enjoy today’s story. Please check out our latest podcast by our editor Gabriela Trofin-Tatár sharing from our Book Holistic Journal Toward Wellness.
Join in for Thursday evenings with Gary Wohlman and Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi for our live discussions. Next week will be an exception, our live will be on Wednesday, May 27th at 18:00 PST. Check out our last live session.
Shadow: Friend or Foe
“How did you know he was coming?” her husband asked.
She smiled, eyeing the body on the floor, “His shadow gave him away.”
“But it could have been me.”
“No, our shadows are like an external DNA
It identifies us in every way
It warns of intruders, using the night to play
Walking quietly like a cougar, stalking its prey
Not aware that it can take their life away
Her husband looked at the man lying on the floor and said, “You killed him.”
“No, he’ll live to continue living his life on a limb
Not aware that his shadow will tell when he is coming
Whether he is walking or running
“What are we going to do with him now? Her husband asked.
I will wait until he wakes up,
Then he will see that he ran out of luck
“I think we should call the police?” her husband suggested.
She looked at the men she hit with her cast-iron pot,
Checking his pulse to see if he is breathing or not
Nodding, she said, “Our Shadows can be a friend or foe
As it alerts others to let them know
Of our good or bad intentions
Identifying a priest or a henchman
Which one is he?” her husband asked
Knowing the truth was an easy task
“Did he have a weapon?” her husband pressed on.
Thinking a cast-iron pot wasn’t the best protection
Not aware of a woman’s intuition and innovation
Are weapons used in many home invasions
She pointed to the gun that fell after she hit him in the back of his head
Knowing that the blow wasn’t powerful enough to kill him
Her husband grabbed the phone, dialing nine-one-one
Minutes later, the siren screams grab their attention
“His shadow saved me tonight
I thank God it wasn’t daylight,” she said.
“Me too, dear wife of mine,
Friends don’t sneak up on you, day or night
But some shadows lurking in the dark are enemies, all right.
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Join the lovely story written by Annelise Lords and DEP's recent events and offerings. I loved this poetic story, Annelise. And yes, friends don't sneak up on us like the shadows. I am glad that the woman in your story had the presence to protect herself.