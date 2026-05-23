Image by Annelise Lords

Editorial by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Welcome to DEP’s Saturday edition

Today, we share a lovely story from Annelise Lords our amazing editor at DEP’s publications. Annelise tells creative stories with elegance that teach us every time. I hope you will enjoy today’s story. Please check out our latest podcast by our editor Gabriela Trofin-Tatár sharing from our Book Holistic Journal Toward Wellness.

Join in for Thursday evenings with Gary Wohlman and Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi for our live discussions. Next week will be an exception, our live will be on Wednesday, May 27th at 18:00 PST. Check out our last live session.

Shadow: Friend or Foe

by Annelise Lords

“How did you know he was coming?” her husband asked.

She smiled, eyeing the body on the floor, “His shadow gave him away.”

“But it could have been me.”

“No, our shadows are like an external DNA

It identifies us in every way

It warns of intruders, using the night to play

Walking quietly like a cougar, stalking its prey

Not aware that it can take their life away

Her husband looked at the man lying on the floor and said, “You killed him.”

“No, he’ll live to continue living his life on a limb

Not aware that his shadow will tell when he is coming

Whether he is walking or running

“What are we going to do with him now? Her husband asked.

I will wait until he wakes up,

Then he will see that he ran out of luck

“I think we should call the police?” her husband suggested.

She looked at the men she hit with her cast-iron pot,

Checking his pulse to see if he is breathing or not

Nodding, she said, “Our Shadows can be a friend or foe

As it alerts others to let them know

Of our good or bad intentions

Identifying a priest or a henchman

Which one is he?” her husband asked

Knowing the truth was an easy task

“Did he have a weapon?” her husband pressed on.

Thinking a cast-iron pot wasn’t the best protection

Not aware of a woman’s intuition and innovation

Are weapons used in many home invasions

She pointed to the gun that fell after she hit him in the back of his head

Knowing that the blow wasn’t powerful enough to kill him

Her husband grabbed the phone, dialing nine-one-one

Minutes later, the siren screams grab their attention

“His shadow saved me tonight

I thank God it wasn’t daylight,” she said.

“Me too, dear wife of mine,

Friends don’t sneak up on you, day or night

But some shadows lurking in the dark are enemies, all right.

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Join us in discussing and celebrating our latest book together with, Ceylan Gunduz from One Brilliant Arc (OBA) , and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár and Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

DEP book cover designed by the two Gabriellas

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