Welcome to DEP’s Saturday Magazine!

Editorial

Summer travels with our parents are treasures we carry with us forever. I hope you traveled with your parents, even if close to home, even if you went to the nearby woods for a camping trip.

What did travel mean to you as a child?

Remember the long car rides, train journeys, and slow walks in new places?

Those trips were never just about getting somewhere. Now, when I think about my memories of travels, I feel they were about being together as a family. The world felt bigger in those times, but also safer, because they were there, and somehow the world was simpler anyway.

This summer, while I am visiting my parents with our kids, memories come back in small flashes. I remember how we used to go to the park and have an ice cream, the smell of fresh sheets in a hotel, and young, curious me pointing to miraculous birds in the Delta. I remember the sound of my parents’ voices as we watched the sun rise from the Black Sea, and I was squinting with sleepy eyes. I remember the way my parents looked out for us, the way every strange place quickly became home just because we were with them. Now that I think back, my parents were a bit hippie, carefree, and fun. We used to dance in the evenings on holidays, shelling crunchy peanuts and laughing a lot. There was the smell of fresh hot corn on the cob, and beer was passed around between the adults.

For this week’s Saturday Magazine at Dancing Elephants Press, we invite you to breathe, pause for some moments, and remember your own summers with your parents, all the things that now feel golden or rusty in memory.

I hope we can hold on to those moments with love, through writing, remembering, and celebrating the love that wrapped around us when we set out into the world together.

This hit was one of my favorites and I used to dance every single time when it was played.

The Witch’s House and the Hazelnut Summer

By:

When I was 7 years old, we went on a two-week holiday in the mountains with my family. There we met relatives from our extended family. My cousins were also spending the holidays at the same time with us! It was a great surprise to meet them, and we were super happy to play together. We usually met during the summer holidays, at the end of July or beginning of August, when our parents could book the mountain cottage close to the forest. Sometimes we also went to the seaside at the Black Sea or went fishing in the Danube Delta. My parents could rent certain holiday places at a modest price through their factory jobs.

One day, we decided to go on a little adventure. The four of us cousins wanted to explore and goo very close to the spooky house at the end of the pat, near the forest. I remember back then the house looked like the one from the Hansel and Gretel story. It looked like it was made out of cookies and sugar; my imagination was wild. I was sure a witch lived there. I convinced my little brother and cousins that the witch was waiting to catch kids wandering alone near the forest’s edge. My brother got scared and went back to the house where my parents got a bit angry with my idea of adventure. But meanwhile, I was already close to the house with the cousins.

The house had crooked timbers and a moss-covered roof. That day, we dared each other to check it out and see if the witch was inside. We each peered through the dirty and seemingly cracked windowpanes. We tried to catch a glimpse of the secrets within that spooky place. Shadows seemed to lurk inside. The wind had picked up meanwhile, and every blow made the old house creak and groan like an old soul. It sent shivers down our spines.

We never saw the witch, but the air around that old, mysterious house felt wicked in a way only children’s imaginations can create. It was August, and hazelnuts were starting to ripen. We chose to spend more time picking all we could reach, climbing the trees by the river.

Our pockets would fill with hazelnuts, and we’d sit in the courtyard cracking each one open to enjoy the tasty insides. It was fun and delicious. We never stopped keeping an eye on that eerie house, half-expecting the witch to come out.

Back then, there were no phones or tablets to distract us. We didn’t tell stories, we sort of lived them. Without screens, our imaginations were free to roam. Every rustle in the trees, every whisper of the wind, became part of the tales we made up. We were living inside fairy tales and adventures, and our minds were free to imagine them whenever we stopped and felt a bit bored.

Spending holidays in the mountains was always an adventure. Our parents gave us the freedom to explore and discover, trusting us to create our stories when we spent time around the cottage. Other times, we went on hikes with the adults, visited waterfalls and castles. We lived an active life, and it felt natural. Those summers were full of imagination and shaped how we saw the world.

Memories with my family on these travels are all about roaming and dreaming, some of my dearest childhood memories. They were simple, wild, and full of love. I hope to create such memories for our kids as well. Living by example and traveling responsibly, off the beaten track, exploring other cultures, and learning different ways to see the world.

Winding Paths and Willow Whispers - A Poem

By:

Photo by vee terzy: Pexels

At the edge of my childhood world

The old willow tree stood thick with whispers.

Grandma had told it was a hundred years old,

Its roots were firmly grounded in the dirt path,

On both sides, cornfield met wheatfield

Darkened sunny gold on one side and green on the other.

Sepia dirt dust swirled behind all travelers’ shoes.

I was seven, small, and thinking big thoughts,

I used to sit up on the fence looking at its green shadow

It was marvelous, yet I felt stories hadn’t yet settled into words,

So many stories stuck in that willow trunk,

With every breeze, it told about future stories, unlived before,

way beyond the curve of that dusty path.

The dark brown willow trunk was wide,

puzzling that I never tried to wrap my arms around it,

Its bark had secrets inside, moss towards the north;

It never scared me, it hid no monsters, nor evil,

only robins and wrens that left in the fall to warmer places,

and came back to our lands with the spring,

while the willow always waited

and wept out of habit, I guess.

On hot summer afternoons, the air was heavy and eerie,

I gathered fallen limbs for a bow and felt glorious.

Grandpa helped me shape that wood,

He tied the string tightly on both sides.

Our hands, brave enough, could bend the willow

that let me shoot my arrows towards the sky,

the old tree watched me in silence, with an almost visible nod,

as only trees can show,

my willow tree and my grandma,

were always my witnesses to dreams that could fly,

all mine.

At that path’s end, where the willow leaned more and more every year,

my small imagined journeys slowly became future adventures through my writings.

Now, whenever I walk winding roads,

no matter which countryside I roam,

between corn and wheat,

The memory of my old big willow returns, and I almost weep.

I realise now how the biggest trees, and our oldest dreams,

teach us there is always more road, nature, love,

and always a way through.

The Epic Family Road Trip That Shaped My Love for Travel

How three weeks, a stack of maps, and a bag of snacks became a memory I’ll never forget.

By: Libby Shively McAvoy

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 6TVR7C52Y3 (Bryce Canyon)

Growing up, my dad couldn’t take much time off from work. He owned his own dental practice — back then, they were small, private practices — and getting away for long stretches just wasn’t possible.

Most years, our “big” trip was a week in Florida, to visit grandparents, over spring break. Summers were spent closer to home — going to the local pool, running through the sprinkler, and riding bikes.

But then there was the trip. The one that stood out from all the rest. The summer we packed up the car, pointed it west, and didn’t look back for three whole weeks. Some of the best memories of my childhood.

The Year We Drove Out West

My dad had a deep love for this country. My parents had a goal for us to see all fifty states by the time we graduated high school. That didn’t quite happen — but here I am, at forty-nine, only four states shy.

That summer, my dad did something he’d never done before: he took three entire weeks off work. My mom, the ultimate planner, mapped out exactly how far we’d drive each day, making sure we’d arrive at each hotel early enough for me to swim and for them to enjoy a cocktail before dinner.

She was a master at turning a long drive into something fun. She packed special snacks in what we called the goody bag, and even made delicious lunches for the first few days so we could skip fast food. Little touches like that made all the difference.

They kept me entertained by having me write down all the states on different license plates I saw. Those were simple times free from hand held electronics and cell phones. We talked, laughed, and sang songs.

What We Saw on This Trip

I can’t remember the exact order we visited everything — after all, I was only in seventh grade — but I’ll never forget the places themselves. We saw Arches, Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park, and both the North and South Rims of the Grand Canyon.

My favorites were Bryce Canyon and Arches. The hoodoo formations at Bryce were just so unique and beautiful and Arches was fun because it is a natural playground. All of the parks have their own unique beauty. I am grateful that my parents took me. So many people never get to see these wonderful places.

It was a whirlwind of beauty and adventure.

We stayed in some fairly sketchy motels — sometimes that’s all a small town had back then. But at the end of our National Park marathon, my parents had a surprise for me: a splurge stay at a very elegant hotel called The Broadmoor.

We spent two magical nights there before driving back across the country. It was the perfect grand finale.

Final Thoughts

To this day, I love road trips — and I credit my parents for teaching me how to make them enjoyable. As an adult, I traveled with my parents and my own kids every chance I got.

In fact, we even repeated a very similar trip out west with my children, which absolutely tickled me pink.

Traveling to Lake Balaton in Hungary

by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Many of my favorite memories relate to Lake Balaton in Hungary. It is the biggest lake in the country and a great summer vacation place to go to during the summer. I have been visiting Lake Balaton many times growing up, and enjoyed every minute of it.

I remember sunbathing with my mom, swimming, and enjoying the water with friends and family. I remember eating freshly fried fish by the lake with my mom and stepfather.

I remember just enjoying myself, walking by the lake, without any worries, a child, just having fun with my parents. I remember how much I enjoyed everything we did. It is nice to think back to those beautiful vacations when there were no worries in my life.

I am grateful to my mom that she had taken me with her so many times to these lake trips. One time, I even had my own private room. I love horses, and I remember that we paid for me to ride a horse, and I ended up spending the whole day with the horses.

It is nice to think back to those moments, enjoying the summer time with my parents.