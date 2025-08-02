Welcome to DEP’s Saturday Magazine

Editorial

Summer feels like a warm hug from our grandparents. Many times this summer, while in the countryside or while I was taing long walks in the forest, I had flashes on memories of my grandma, especially.

The slow, sunny days bring back many stories, lovely times spent in the garden as a kid, and laughter shared on the porch listening to stories from before.

So we chose this topic to invite you to pause, remember your grandparents’ love while we share a few of our memories. Let’s hold those simple, beautiful moments close and remember our elders, just like they taught us.

At Dancing Elephants Press, we celebrate that warm, lasting feeling. We celebrate the love that was always shared, even if our grandparents might not have had an easy life. Join us in this week’s magazine and share your thoughts with us.

In the Glow of Orange Lilies, Grandma Lives On

By DEP editor:

Photo taken by the author in Hungary, July 2025, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

Whenever I see orange lilies, I see my grandmother’s face and remember her laugh. My grandmother grew orange lilies in her garden facing the pathway. She always found beauty in plants and stories. She also loved roses and tried to grow a rose bush despite it being too close to the house where the earth was not as rich in elements. But the lilies, they remind me best of my grandmother’s smile and warm touch. and the lilies remind me of her love for both.

This summer I spotted orange lilies often, in many gardens, in many villages we passed through during our walks or hikes. Orange lilies instantly bring her presence back to me: always positive, always with a good snack waiting in the kitchen, her hands forever busy but her soul never too busy to listen.

No matter how much needed to be done — like animals to be fed or logistics to organize with my grandpa about working the land, or getting my dad and uncle to help— my grandma somehow managed it all with energy and superhuman strength somehow. The lilies are a symbol of her wisdom and how she adapted to every change life had thrown her way.

When my grandpa died when I was ten, we were afraid we’d lose her too. But she rose up despite the grief, she started reading the bible daily and found solace in spirituality for a while. A decade later, when my uncle passed, we were certain she'd also fade quickly because the pain back then was even worse as it all happened more suddenly. Still, my grandma rose again, though she got smaller somehow. She held on long enough to watch me get married, and was the proudest of all because I’d found an amazing husband and married in church.

I wish so much she could meet my kids. Still, I know she’s watching over us from the heavens. Whenever I spot those orange lilies in summer, it feels like she’s smiling right there with her smile and wrinkled hands, big hands that had many times wiped my tears or offered me a tiny surprise from the garden.

I’d like to share with you a variety of orange lilies, a resource I found useful and perhaps you would like to learn more about these lilies.

Fun Summer Memories

by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Remembering the summers with my grandmother, Nagy Borbala, brings smiles to my whole being. We had so much fun every summer I spent with her. I was her first grandchild, and she took me everywhere she went. We visited family by train many times, usually down in the countryside. I spent time with her at her condo, and we would do daily adventures. One of my favorite memories is going down to a local coffee place where she used to work.

“I remember us sitting by the window, Grandma was stirring her coffee. She put a sugar cube in a small spoon and submerged it in the coffee, then gave it to me. That was my coffee treat. That tradition continued for a long time every time we went to get coffee together.”

I wrote a whole story about this memory 4 years ago in 2021. You can read the story here.

We have done a lot of cooking and baking together, and my favorite summer moments were helping my grandmother harvest fresh fruits and vegetables that we ate on teh spot or made into fantastic meals. Grandma, I just called her Mama, had a small cabin where I spent a lot of time with her in the summers.

One summer, I was maybe 6 or 7 years old, we were at the cabin, and she gave me her rings to play with—her precious gold rings. I think she had either fallen asleep or was cooking, and I went outside with the rings. I come back with a minus one gold ring.

My grandma asked me where the ring was. I told her I planted it. She asked me where and why I plant it. I was showing her the area we had looked at, but could not find it.

My grandmother was sad. I told he do not to be sad, the ring will grow into a ring tree full of beautiful gold rings with emeralds in it. She told that story for many years to come. We never found the ring. I wonder if anybody has ever found it.

I loved all the times I spent with my Grandmother.

POETRY by DEP editor Warren Brown

Grandmother’s Summer Winemaking

The best and freshest grapes of summer

When summer comes around every year,

It brings back fond memories of wine.

I remember my grandmother getting the best grapes,

The freshest and juiciest one from the marketplace.

She would get the grapes and make the preparations,

To blend them and make them sweet to taste.

Every adult in the family would taste in in delight,

I would eat the grapes and enjoy the fruitiness as a child.

Grandmother would store them and allow them to ferment,

When winter came, she would produce the sweetest wine.

The coming of winter and the red and white wine was the sign.

Bottles of wine, both red and white were carefully stored,

For almost half the year, so the grapes were full of colour and taste.

Everyone loved the wine and it was a special Christmas drink.

Not a drop was left in a wine-glass, left in the kitchen sink.

Bottles of wine were gifted by grandmother to the family.

Friends would buy her wine from far and wide.

A glass of wine would make your feelings slide.

Grandmother still makes her wine today as an octogenarian.

There is some wine that tastes special and rare,

Because the winemaker makes it with great care.

Memories of Summers With Our Grandparents

by DEP editor Preeti Singh

How it helped us to bond

Every summer my paternal grandfather and grandmother would invite all the grandkids to their home in New Delhi.

My father was the eldest of 5 children. He had three sisters. One was settled in London with her husband and kids. One was in Mumbai and one in Calcutta.

They were two brothers. We lived in Ranchi as my father was with the Agriculture Ministry and my uncle was in the Bhilai steel plant.

None of us lived in this city but my grandparents insisted that all the grandkids had to come to Delhi and spend time with them during the holidays.

Some of my cousins were too young to be sent alone and some had school commitments. Anyhow my father would send me every year on their request.

At any given time we were always cousins together at their home. Some would join later and others would leave. Sometimes we were even 8 or nine together.

I always saw my grandparents as old people. They never went anywhere with us. They would stay at home and in a gentle way rule over us.

In those days, they had an adjoining bathroom which was one for a bath and the other was the pot.

7 or 8 of us and only one bathroom. They were a couple too. You can imagine how our day began scrambling one after the other.

Then there was a nanny who would give us our clothes after washing and there was always a mix-up of clothes between one and other. We would be pulling and saying “This is mine,” all the time.

There was a rule and it was considered amongst us that we were to treat each other as siblings and not cousins. We could not even say my cousin. It was my sister and brother.

We did not understand why this was insisted upon us when we lived separate lives in different cities. Anyhow we were to follow this.

The grandparents had only 2 bedrooms. One was where they slept and the other served as a guest room which was always full because people would always be happy to come and stay with them for a few days and many self-invited themselves.

Sometimes their siblings would also come and stay for a few days with them on their invitation.

Our grandparents were not rich people as they had lost their possessions due to the British separation of India into two countries. They had come after partition.

My grandfather was the manager and controller of an ice factory and cold storage and lived an honest life. They had a big heart and always enough for us.

They had a huge long store where all of us cousins were given beds and we slept there. The cold storage was below the store and made strange noises when the temperature was changed to keep things cool or less cool.

The ice factory also made noises when the ice was set. There were no fridges so big slabs of ice would come out and people would buy.

My grandparents had a big cupboard which was a makeshift fridge in which this big slab of ice was kept below and the fruit and vegetables would be kept on the upper shelves according to the amount of freezing temperature required. This slab was changed twice a day. Ice was free and was brought from the ice factory below.

Spending time with grandparents was fun because as cousins we grew up together. At that time we did not understand why we were not to think of each other as cousins but today I remember that our bond became so special because we considered ourselves as siblings.

Sleeping in the storehouse above the rattling sound, we had squeals of laughter and many jokes that we still recall whenever we meet now after we have grown up and all of us have our own grandchildren.

It was such a learning experience that amongst inconveniences there are always positive vibes that we must learn to enjoy in our lives.

Although our grandparents did not take us out of the house for picnics, they served us delectable dishes and we still remember the interesting dishes that were specially supervised by our grandmother.

My grandfather would ask someone to bring a big watermelon from the cold storage. He would make us sit around in a circle and cut it for us and each one was given slices to finish and enjoy. Sometimes he cut two of them as well.

The concept of sharing food and enjoying it together has still today been a great memory that we could pass on to our children.

The dishes we ate became the family dishes that we still share and ask each other when in doubt.

My grandmother would make wonderful dishes and send them miles away to her sisters-in-law who would tell everyone with great pride that it was sent to them with lots of love. It taught us good values of making friends with relatives and friends.

When I recall my past summer vacations, it seems only yesterday that we were there. It has been many years since our parents and grandparents are no more but the glorious days were a learning experience. I am so glad our parents cooperated and we cousins became close to each other.

This story was originally published on the Medium platform.

