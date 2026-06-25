Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press
Dancing Elephants Press Podcast
DEP Audio Chapters Holistic Journey Toward Wellness
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DEP Audio Chapters Holistic Journey Toward Wellness

Moments Surrounding Humanity
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jun 25, 2026

Dancing Elephants Press Audio Chapters presents:

A collaboration by 21 exceptional writers, it is the perfect balance of positivity, hope, and optimism”—Leonard Tillerman in his Testimonial about the book. Holistic Journey Toward Wellness

Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness paperback on Amazon

Here is also a lovely podcast in which Carmen and Sophia Micsa are interviewing Gabriella Körösi about this book.

Listen to Seeds of Sunshine Podcast

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