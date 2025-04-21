In my country, we have a saying, “The yards that birds frequent are a beautiful place to live. Because peace is there, and birds love peace.”

There is a bird’s nest in this tree. On Tuesday, June 15, it was very windy, and this bird fell out of the nest. Her innocence prevented her from seeing me as a threat.

As I picked her up, her mother flew down to see what I was doing. I took the time to explain to her that I meant her baby, no harm. I placed her somewhere safe where her mother could see her and left. When I return later, she was under the tree where her nest was.

I watched her mother came with food for her and protected her all day. I feed cats, and as night crawls and darkness looms, she was still in the danger zone. She could barely fly, so she shouldn’t be out of the nest. I took her and put her in this box, along with corn and water.

She spent the night inside my house, where I know she would be safe from all of the nocturnal creatures. I didn’t want the cats who patrol at night to eat her. All night, her mother called out to her, making sure she was ok. She flew on my grill, and they communicated. I listened, and throughout the night she woke me up many times with her cooing.

Isn’t this amazing and beautiful? My heart melts with love.

I am thinking of telling her goodnight, that she wasn’t far away, and in the morning they will see each other again. The following morning, her mother called out to her, and I took her outside. She flew out of the box and ran, and her mother flew down and greeted her.

I left, and when I came back, I noticed her mother was in my backyard with a tiny lizard in her beak. She hovered around my backyard all day. I realized that she was still grounded. As it got dark again, I found her and put her back inside the box again with corn and water. Repeatedly, her mother communicated with her all night. Early the next morning, I repeated yesterday’s actions, and she flew out of the box and ran into that wall.

Her mother reappears and perches on the grill, protectively cooing. I am thinking she was asking her all sorts of questions.

I left again, and when I returned, she wasn’t where I left her. I witnessed her mother and father gathering sticks to rebuild their nest. I didn’t see her, nor did I see her parents hovering around for the rest of the day. I prayed she is ok. I searched again before it got dark, just double-checking. My husband said she was safe.

As a parent, I understood her concern. I felt her pain, not knowing if the person who has my baby is good to her. Is she taking good care of her? Is she hungry? Is she sad? Is she in pain? Is she comfortable? Will she be alive tomorrow?

All night, that bird called out to her baby. From one mother to another, I must protect. My instincts allow for nothing less, whether it's animals or humans.

Life tests us every day, and in the simplest ways. As simple as feeding a hungry dog or protecting a bird from being eaten by cats? Whether humans or animals, a mother’s heart is the same when it comes to loving and protecting her babies. We are not much different from the animals.

When life tests you for a simple act of kindness, please, don’t fail. Be kind to one another and animals. Our world needs your kindness.

Animals or humans, a mother’s heart is the same.

If your heart could speak, what would it say?

Animals or humans, be kind to each other.

