Darkness and light come and go in everything we do. How we live, the decisions we make that affect our lives, and the lives of others who rely on us for support. Both deliver essential messages that some understand and others don’t.

Both are necessary for us to understand the complexities of life. The title alone dragged me in.

This part put my thoughts on pause.

Inside My Mind: Moments and Thoughts from Gabriella.

I take pride in being a mind reader. Yes, I believe I can read your mind from your actions, choices, decisions, and how you live.

Your life is a manual for others. The ones who love to read will read your life to understand you. I love to read. Annelise Lords

Gabriella Korosi, the author, invites you into her mind and thoughts on writing, appreciating the balance in her title and life. She hopes to help and heal you with her power of words. Yes, words are powerful tools that heal and help. However, it can sometimes hinder and harm, but this depends on who said it and how it was said.

She explains her process bbbeeeaaauuutttiiifffuuulllyyy!

A story starts with a thought, vision, or experience emerging in her mind or heart. It forms and molds. It can be a quick formation of a slow nudge over time. Stories bring the past, present, and possibilities of the future together in a moment of the creation of thoughts and words that adventure to the land of writing! Dr. Gabriella Korosi

https://gkorosi75.medium.com/list/writing-d8720c28213e

One thought becomes a string of words that keep coming and do not stop until I sit down to tell a story. Dr. Gabriella Korosi

As a writer, my power of words comes from the same places as Gabriella. I delve deep, just like she does, to touch your heart and prompt you to think deeper about life or what you are facing now.

I can’t wait to go into her mind, and you can too. The link is below.

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/darkness-and-light/id1832326455

I will post more as I read her mind through Darkness and Light. You can too.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.