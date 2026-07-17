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Welcome to a New DEP Editorial Newsletter series where each DEP editor picks a writer/author to highlight each week.

Our goal is to support our writers and bring highlights to their work.

We hope that you will enjoy this collection.

🐘🐘 Let’s Jump in… Week 1 July 2026

Writer highlight this week by Dr. Gabriella Korosi is Nini Chachia with her article The Word for “I Love You” in My Language Hides Another Word Inside It . I enjoyed the storytelling and in-depth connection in this article.

Writer highlight this week by Annelise Lords is modester-aish . Her title lured me in. Water is life. Water gives life. Be Like Water And Find Your Glory. “You have to be like water, adaptable, fit into any vessel”, modester-aish. She reminds me that #Iintend2survive, so I must be adaptable like water to fit in hell and put out its fires.

Writer highlight this week by Libby Shively McAvoy . I would like to highlight Clifford Jones , who took a little break from Medium, and we are thrilled to welcome him back. Clifford shared The One Word That Helped Him Stay Happily Married For Over 40 Years. It is very inspiring to read a happily ever after in a world full of relationship disaster stories. Clifford also painted the image he used, which deserves extra claps for that artistic ability.

Writer highlight this week by Garima Sharma . Some writers chase the big moments. Bonnie Lieberman reminds us it’s the little ones that stay with us. She has a way of turning everyday life into something deeply personal, whether she’s writing about family, aging, love, or a beloved dog. You finish one of her stories feeling a little softer than when you started. If you’ve ever loved someone, or something, with your whole heart, you’ll see yourself in this one. When Our Dog Is Hurting

Writer highlight this week by Gabriela Trofin-Tatár . A wonderful story by SelfLove Sage, Creator of The Heart Compass Method . Sometimes The Journey Teaches us the unexpected. This article teaches us to trust ourselves in a process of constant re-adapting and accept that not everything is to be controlled .

Week 2 July 2026

The writer highlighted this week by Dr. Gabriella Korosi is Tas Fin with his articleI Stopped Writing for Years. Here is What I Was Building.In his article, Tas Fin shares wonderful insights and 3 great new apps he has been working on. Welcome back to DEP and Medium.

The writer highlighted this week by Garima Sharma is Rick Allen. I think we’ve all rushed to make sense of something, only to realize later we hadn’t actually lived through it yet. Some truths don’t reveal themselves until you’ve sat with them a little longer. This beautiful piece of writing, “If We Draft It Too Soon” by Rick, really made me stop and think. ⭐ (My favorite)

The writer highlighted this week by Libby Shively McAvoy is Pavan kumar . His story about perseverance is a brilliant reminder to us all that when we want to give up, we must keep going. No matter how difficult life may get. Remind yourself,I Am Not Done Yet.You will want to bookmark this for the tough days in life, and we all have them.

The writer highlighted this week by Annelise Lords is Dr. Gabriella Korosi and her poem Summer Flower. Summer has always been the best time of the year for me. Born in the tropics, summer is every day for us, so plants are always alive. Plants speak through their blossoms, beauty, and the cool breeze they share from the heart, as poems share hope, love, and more from the heart of the poet. Poems and plants must start from their root. Which are deeply embedded in a place only love knows. Both know the route to your heart. Thanks, Gabriella, for this Poem.

Writer highlight this week by Gabriela Trofin-Tatár is Stella Rayne and her piece, a personal story written from her own life The Young Come Full of Dumb. Life is life for each of us, and rarely anyone can prepare us for whatever comes. Parents do try their best, usually. I highly recommend this human and deeply moving story. I am so honored Stella shared it with us here at Dancing Elephants Press.

Thank you for reading,

DEP Editorial Team

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Have questions or need clarification? Do not hesitate to get in touch with us via email at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com or via a private note or a comment on this post — a reminder that we do not accept AI-generated content in DEP, per publication rules and Medium rules.

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🐘🐘Please e-mail us your contact information so we can add you to our DEP Community on Signal if you are not a participant yet. This invitation is open to any DEP writers.🐘🐘

Dancing Elephants Press Story collections Holistic Journey Toward Wellness (2022), The Joy of Life (2023) Moments of Eternity (2023), Creative Writing Ideas to Spark Your Imagination (2023), The Magic In Friendship (2024), Intelligence Human vs Artificial (2024) The Invisible Lines of Poverty (2025) Weaving Connections Series Nature Walks Across Continents (2025) Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womenhood (2026) were written by Medium writers and Authors and can be found on multiple online platforms.