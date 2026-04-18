Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

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Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
4d

Thank you to all the amazing DEP editors for your contributions and updates. I am very excited about our new Women's book. More to come about the book soon. Please share any questions.

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The Heritage Hub
3d

Dr. Gabriella, first and foremost, I am so glad to hear you are recovering from that bout of pneumonia. The DEP family certainly missed your presence, but it’s a beautiful testament to the "Weaving Connection" you’ve built that your editorial team stepped up so seamlessly while you were away.

Congratulations to you, Gabriela, Annelise, and Bree on the launch of Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood. The concept of honoring our lineage and the "genetic message" passed down through generations is incredibly moving. In a digital world, refocusing on the sanctity of ceremony and womanhood feels like the "soul-work" we all need right now.

Also, a huge thank you for the transparency regarding the Draft2Digital updates. It’s a great reminder for us all to keep supporting and promoting the DEP collections to keep this vibrant ecosystem thriving!

Looking forward to a healthy, creative Spring for the whole team.

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