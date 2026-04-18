Logo created by the DEP design team

Storytelling from my heart opens the world of possibilities today. GK

Welcome, DEP family, to our Spring 2026 updates.

You might have noticed that I’ve been quiet for a while. I have been sick, got a bad bacterial pneumonia, but I am recovering well and starting to write and engage again.

I would like to say a special thank you to all of our DEP editors, Garima Sharma, Annelise Lords, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, Libby Shively McAvoy, and Warren Brown, for carrying the torch for DEP while I have been traveling to Hungary to help my mom and visiting New Mexico to see family, and while I have been out sick. I am very grateful to this amazing editorial team, who kept publishing your stories and kept our weekly Chronicles going, with the lead from Warren Brown.

2026 Publishing Updates

In the background over the last 3 to 4 years, a book has been in the making and has now finally been published. This book is specifically about women. This book is our second book in the DEP Weaving Connection Series. The title of the book is:

Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood

The authors of this book include me, Dr. Gabriella Korosi, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, Annelise Lords, and Bree Wilder.

What is the book about?

“ Four woman sharing their life experience through ceremony, gathering, motherhood, and more. Join our circle. The place where we begin to exist, tracing back to our history, helps us form who we are today. Imagine our ancestors. All the women before us, as they were going through multiple generations, as far back as we can trace our lineages. Each woman carrying the eggs in her body from birth was a possibility that created you. Carrying the genetic message from mother to mother. Handing down knowledge from generation to generation. Providing nurturing care in their wombs for each child, so we can be here today. Teaching the wisdom of what it means to be a woman.” GK

Our Cover:

Our e-book has been published on these platforms as of today:

Snip of platforms from D2D by Gabriella

Our print book has also been published and is available on multiple platforms.

Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womenhood Print book, Large print book.

Previously published books by Medium authors, writers, and DEP, updated 4/2026. Books Published by Dancing Elephants Press Publications. One story — multiple books created by many beautiful writers, authors, and poets. medium.com

Other DEP Publishing News

Our publishing platform, Draft2Digital (D2D), now allows us to add another layer of publishing tools to publish our books in large print in addition to regular print. I am currently working on republishing all of DEP’s books in large print, and I hope to attract another layer of customers to purchase them.

D2D has now also announced a yearly charge to use the platform if a minimum of $100 in profits is not recorded within a year. Please see the e-mail below. I have received. I would like to ask all DEP book authors to please support and promote our books so we are not charged additional fees.

“Dear Gabriella,

For the first time in our history, we’re introducing account activation and maintenance fees. For many existing Draft2Digital authors, especially those who regularly sell books, these fees do not affect you.

Here’s how they’ll work…

Activation Fee for New Accounts

If you already have a D2D account (if you’re reading this, you probably do), the activation fee doesn’t apply to you. New accounts will include a one-time fee of $20 (USD). This activation fee, combined with our verification tools and human reviewers, will help us maintain a secure, high-integrity publishing environment.

Like many platforms, we’ve seen a significant increase in automated and low-quality account creation in recent years. This onslaught from automated content farms threatens reader trust in indie titles and risks associating indies with low-quality “slop.” A modest activation fee can make a real difference and allow our team to stay focused on supporting genuine authors like you.

Annual Maintenance Fee

An annual maintenance fee of $12 (USD) will apply to accounts whose earnings from book sales, meaning your net proceeds after D2D’s commission, total less than $100 over the preceding 12-month period. If you earn $100 or more from your book sales over 12 months, you will not be charged this fee.

Draft2Digital is primarily supported by earning commissions on book sales. For accounts that generate lower revenue, a small annual fee helps offset a portion of the steadily rising costs we incur to maintain those accounts, including compliance, security, and infrastructure upkeep.

Maintenance fees will take effect in 30 days, on May 14, 2026, and will be based on your account anniversary date. We’ll always notify you in advance.

The Bottom Line

Our goal is to keep D2D a place where authors can publish with confidence. That means continuing to invest in our tools, maintaining strong relationships with retailers, and protecting the legitimacy of indie authors and the trust that readers place in indie books.

If you have questions, additional details are available on your Account Status page, or you can read our updated terms of service. You can also reach out to our support team via our contact us form at any time.

We appreciate your trust in D2D, and we remain committed to developing and protecting opportunities for indies to reach readers.

Sincerely,

Kris Austin

CEO of Draft2Digital”

🐘🐘Spring Inspiration from our editor

Garima Sharma

Spring just does something to you, like you wake up one morning and you just want to feel good again. Not just “oh I went outside today” good, but like, real good, clear-headed, light on your feet, got some pep in you good. And come to find out, our guts have a whole lot to do with that. When our belly ain’t right, nothin’ else is neither, your mood’s off, you can’t think straight, you got that foggy feeling you been draggin’ around all winter like it’s just normal. Well, it ain’t. This season I’m doing a little reset, and it starts with this salad. It ain’t just pretty to look at, it does something. Good for your gut, good for your brain, good for your whole self.

You just throw together some spring greens, watermelon radish, cucumber, and avocado, then drop a spoonful of sauerkraut, some pumpkin and hemp seeds, and fresh mint on top. Then drizzle it with olive oil, lemon juice, a splash of apple cider vinegar, a touch of honey, and a pinch of garlic. Simple, fresh, and exactly what our body has been asking for, whether you knew it or not. Happy Spring, everybody, get outside and enjoy that sun!! 🌿☀️​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Garima Sharma

🐘🐘Inspiration from our editor

Annelise Lords

Annelise Lords — Women supporting each other.

Being a female, for me, most days it’s an honor. It’s also a gift. My co-authors are strong, independent women who know and understand life. Women who aim to make our world a better place in any way they can.

#Weintend2survive no matter what our world does or says.

I am glad to be a part of this book because, as women, so much is expected of us, and many of us keep giving from an empty place. We are strong because life didn’t give some of us a choice to be weak. We are there for everyone, everywhere, every time, and keep putting our needs behind. But women can change the world in ways no one else can. Yes, our world is changing, and kindness, love, and good intentions seem to be going away. What if we all added something positive, kind, and good to our world every day? What if we start now?

We can do it with words. Use your power of words to improve our world. Our latest book is a good way to start. You will read about the strength of women and how we use it as a tool to heal and help making our world a better place for all.

🐘🐘Spring positivity from our editor

Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

Driving on Hungarian country roads,

I fly.

All worries are mere dots in the back of my mind,

I dance to the rhythm and beats of the electronic hits,

My sights encompass it all with a deep sigh,

I shout, I am alive, and I drive

to survive,

To rise to the sunshine with my dreams,

To meet wonderful friends, to love, and to be.

Sending warm hugs and love to all our dear writers.

Gabby

A recent article from

Gabriela Trofin-Tatár Why I Stayed Stuck: Pleasing Others First Plus, the endings that gave me freedom medium.com

A great recent articles from our editor

Libby Shively McAvoy Go While You Can What a cross-country drive taught me about time, love, and home. medium.com

A recent DEP Chronicles from our editor

Annelise Lords DEP Chronicle 05 — Anger — A Weapon or A Tool Anger can be used as a weapon or a tool. How do you use it?

More magic from DEP editor Warren Brown Facing the Trials, Tests and Challenges in Life We either break, crumble or we rise and fly

🐘🐘Thank you for being here,

Love from Gabriella and DEP editorial team

Have questions or need clarification? Do not hesitate to get in touch with us via email at: dancingelephantspress@gmail.com or via a private note, or a comment on this post — a reminder that we do not accept AI-generated content in DEP, per publication rules.

Please follow Dancing Elephants Press on Medium and on Substack. Gabriella’s YouTube.

Dancing Elephant Press Mission Statement by Dr. Gabriella Korosi

🐘🐘Please e-mail us your contact information so we can add you to our DEP Community on Signal if you are not a participant yet. This invitation is open to any DEP writers.🐘🐘

Dancing Elephants Press Story collections Holistic Journey Toward Wellness (2022), The Joy of Life (2023) Moments of Eternity (2023), Creative Writing Ideas to Spark Your Imagination (2023), The Magic In Friendship (2024), Intelligence Human vs Artificial (2024) The Invisible Lines of Poverty (2025) Weaving Connections Series Nature Walks Across Continents (2025) were written by Medium writers and Authors and can be found on multiple online platforms.

Send me a tip to support our work. This will allow me to keep doing what I love and spread positivity here. My Books are available on multiple online platforms. My website is www.gabriellakorosi.org. Visit Gabriella’s store here. Gabriella’s Substack here.

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress

Amazon Affiliate and other links to DEP books

Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womenhood Print book , Large print book, e-book

Nature Walks Across Continents e-book, and Print book

AI vs HI e-book and Print book

The Invisible Lines of Poverty

Emergency Preparedness

Gabriella’s collection of stores 2019–2020

101 universal messages print book, E-book

Our Society Addiction and more uncovered e-book, Print book

Inspirational poetry and journal paperback

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness paperback

The Joy of Life paperback

Darkness and Light

Creative writing Ideas to spark your imagination

If I could be

Bring Light Into Your Life

Moments of Eternity

Eastern Washington Scablands

Design by DEP design team and Andrea Mihaly