Welcome to DEP’s Holiday Edition, put together by DEP editors.

Editorial by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

We want to thank all the amazing readers, authors, writers, and editors at Dancing Elephants Press. As editors, your writing brings delight to our days. We appreciate all of you for choosing to publish with Dancing Elephants Press and for spreading positivity and light to the world. In the spirit of the Holidays, regardless of religion, gender, color, or sexual orientation, we like to extend the love of writing, gratitude, and kindness toward everyone. At DEP, we love the genuine experience, storytelling, photographs, and excellent poetry we receive. We support and promote Human writing to create connections among writers, authors, and readers. Thank you for being part of our amazing DEP family. Happy Holidays.

Remembering the childhood moments of excitement, preparing for the Holidays. The kitchen is filled with the magical scents of cooked soups and baked fish, traditionally prepared in Hungary. The Christmas baked goods of poppyseed and walnut rolls. Family gathering around the Christmas tree on the evening of the 24th, Christmas music, and opening presents. Being together with family and friends is one of the greatest gifts coming in the holiday season.

Dr. Gabriella Korosi

“Look after yourself. You deserve it. “ Hardie Grant from the little book of self-care

Holiday Mindset

By Libby Shively McAvoy

For some, the holidays are merry and bright. Full of love, joy, and excitement. For others, the holidays are grim reminders of past pain and grief. It can reopen past wounds and make some feel lonely and even bitter.

I find the contrast interesting. I have empathy for those in pain. And I can rejoice with those who celebrate.

To me, the holidays are a time to unite. Check on neighbors, friends, and family, and remind others of the magic and divine love all around.

I love the warmth of the Christmas Lights and the energy that people put into decorations. A nice crackling fire in the fireplace and a good cookie after dinner bring me cheer.

There were years when I was sad and lonely around the holidays. Years where I dreaded family asking about my relationship status. But somehow I cleared that sad energy out, and I am now able to enjoy it again. Only now, I think I appreciate it all so much more.

I have firm, unshakable boundaries. I am so proud of how far I have come.

My traditions are different from what they used to be and are still evolving. But I am content and joyous this season, and I wish that for everyone.

Joy is a mindset. We can choose to stay angry about our past or move forward with grace. I wish you all a wonderful end of 2025 and a magical start to 2026.

Peace & Light,

Libby

A Christmas Blessing

— for Dancing Elephants Press Editors and Writers

by Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

May your Christmas be blessed,

and your dreams find acceptance, with intention

and a warm embrace.

Bake and cook if your heart desires,

or rest, read, and write in your cozy nook,

or by the fire.

Shop and mingle with the crowds at Christmas markets

If that’s your way, just remember

to also pause, breathe,

and blow your worries away.

Can you already feel the holiday cheer?

Are you looking forward to being with family or friends?

Or perhaps you’d rather sit in silence,

With your thoughts on paper, your soul begging to heal.

Nowadays, you might feel like digging into the past,

or mourn missing loved ones,

Write it all out, writing always helps,

You might find some peace in your soul at last,

and we’ll be here to edit your pieces,

and honor you and your contributions.

Let’s all look for forgiveness in this season,

and look with hopeful eyes towards change

because peace is within, and Love is the magic.

Love is needed more deeply now,

Teach your kids honesty and selfless smiles,

Go out into the wild and connect with nature,

Listen to the calling of Mother Earth or God, if you may.

As evening falls, as Christmas arrives,

Angels and good spirits will watch you,

I believe in peaceful joy and love, and I wish them for you all.

Have a magical Christmas, dear Dancing Elephants readers, writers, and editors. Let’s keep dancing with words, stories, and building connections through friendship in the new year. ❤️

With love,

Gabby

As the year ends, I’m not really thinking about what we published, but I’m thinking about the people behind the words, our writers. Who stayed late, who sent an extra note, who said something uncomfortable because it needed to be said, and made the editors revisit our submission guidelines, or fixed something without asking for credit. Most of this work never gets seen, and honestly, it only works because there’s trust holding DEP together. Being part of DEP has made it evident to me that writing and publishing aren’t big ideas or clean processes; they're people showing up for each other, even when it’s inconvenient, even when no one is watching. Going into 2026, I don’t feel confident because everything is wrapped up, but I feel optimistic because the people running this publication are doing so with care. That’s it. That’s the reason. Garima Sharma

The Christmas People by Warren Brown

Some people carry and share the Christmas spirit throughout the year. Most of us love to celebrate the festive season and the birth of Christ. A number of us complain that festive celebrations have become too commercial, from the food, the fruits, the decorations, and all the things that make Christmas festive, which are manufactured by companies producing products to sell for profit.

A large majority of Christians and non-Christians around the world celebrate Christmas, with Santa, the elves, Christmas trees, decorations, and the Nativity crib set. In contrast, Christians make it a point to go for either a midnight Christmas Eve mass or a family mass on Christmas Day, before visiting relatives and friends to share Christmas meals and exchange gifts.

We are also familiar with the phrase, “Christmas should be throughout the year”. Yes, Christmas is a special warm feeling that makes us friendlier, happier, kinder, and more forgiving people. This feeling of fellowship is shared by so many people who carry the spirit of Christmas in their hearts and share it in their lives. My parents were Christmas people; they took care of the less fortunate in the community throughout the year. Many others help their fellow man and woman live happier, blessed lives. Have you met such Christmas people in your community, among family and friends? This festive season is the time to appreciate and reward those “Christmas People” for all that they do to carry the Christmas flame throughout the year.

I wish I could also be a Christmas person; however, it is not always easy. This festive season, I would like to offer writers and readers an opportunity to join my site for writers, called Writers Empire, for a free one-year subscription, a limited-time offer.

Adult Christmas— Child Christmas

Christmas was more fun for me as a child. I was happier. I guess with no responsibility and innocence, it would be. Happiness meant so much to me as a child, and Christmas never fails me. But coming only once per year, it didn’t last for me. As I became an adult, I saw that kindness increases happiness. Life showed me the many tools that are used to grow and nurture the best part of our world. Writing for DEP has helped me make happiness last not only for me but also for the people who read my words. Reading the power of words of many of the DEP writers does have healing properties.

So much has changed in our world, and 2025 was a painful year for most of humanity. 2026 doesn’t seem to be off to a pleasant start for many.

But what if every human adds a kind action, thought, or idea to the lives of everyone they meet, encounter, communicate, associate, engage, or talk with? What if kindness, thoughtfulness, understanding, consideration, and all of the good humanity wants for themselves and their families become involuntary actions? What if children can be children no matter where they come from? What if humans became kind to animals, the earth, and each other without regard to race, religion, caste, or gender, etc? What if every human decided to add only positivity to start the New Year with more hope and love to heal and help all of humanity?

All of humanity has the power to make our world better, and the writers on DEP are adding their positivity to heal and help improve our world. I look forward to them continuing it in 2026. Please join us to make our world happier for 2026 and onwards.

Thank you for reading,

Love from your editors

Dr. Gabriella Korosi, Annelise Lords, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, Libby Shively McAvoy, Warren Brown, Garima Sharma, and Leonard Tillerman

