Painting by @Gabriella Korosi - photo by Gabriella

Editorial by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Welcome to our Saturday Newsletter. Thank you for being here. Today, we have some amazing stories to share from unique creators from all over the world. I feel very fortunate to know all the amazing people in today’s magazine. The creativity when it comes to photography by Gary Friedman is breathtaking and inspiring. His stories elevate the day when they arrive in my inbox. I am grateful to Gary for allowing me to share his stories and photography. Today’s story from Gary includes great insights into the movie world and about our photographic legacy as well. There are two amazing people, Angela Sidlo, who has been working together with me in the past month to get their amazing work compiled into a book and get it published through Dancing Elephants Press Publications. I am happy to announce that both books are out now, and our collaboration created a beautiful outcome. The books are beyond amazing. They both talk about nature and its gifts in a different way. Rue McKenrick shares stories about his hiking through the South to map the APT trail, 14,000 miles later teh second volume is out. Angela Sidlo is a wonderful practitioner and teacher who uses essential oils and acupressure oils to help people reconnect to themselves and heal ailments through the scent and healing properties collected from nature. Both books are magical. Dr Mehmet Yildiz adds to teh wonderful mix with his amazing book Healthplan Mastery. We are all interested in living a healthier, longer, and happier life, and he adds his research, knowledge, and experience to share with us in his new book.

Thanks for reading Dancing Elephants Press ! This post is public, so feel free to share it. Share

Every bit of support helps me and DEP editors do what we love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation, a reiki session, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, or public health at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

Making an Award-winning Movie on $0 Budget

by Gary Friedman

Sony Problem Solving Guide - Free!

Five years ago, Sony Artisan of Imagery Mark Galer and I teamed up to create a free troubleshooting guide for Sony Alpha cameras.

A lot has changed since then, which is why we have teamed up once again to update the guide and, as before, are giving it away for free. Tell your friends!

You can visit Mark’s website at www.markgaler.com for a large variety of free resources, as well as subscribing to Mark’s Patreon page.

Making an Award-winning Movie on $0 Budget

Let’s say you were a filmmaker during Covid. You and your future co-star were quarrantining in a cabin in the woods. And you had a Sony A7 III, one microphone, one LED light, but no budget and no crew. But you still wanted to make that psychological thriller / horror film that’s been on your mind for years.

Well, that movie has been made, and it’s already won some awards! Before I get to the interview with the filmmaker and the stars (and all of the tribulations involved in making a film in such conditions), have a look at the trailer for the movie. (This has a lot more about the movie as well - the video here will give you a good taste of it.)

I watched this movie and was duly impressed by what I saw, especially when it came to the post-production grading and the music, which were both used effectively to manipulate the audience’s emotions. I was so impressed, in fact, that I got in touch with them and got them them to agree to an interview to talk about how it was made on a technical level. And since you’re a regular reader of this blog, that means this might interest you as well. :-)

Here it is. Enjoy!

Special thanks to Paul Bickel and Raya Miles for sharing their time and their expertise with me.

I was a Judge

Yesterday I was a judge for an organization called “Destination Imagination“, a teamwork / communication / problem-solving program for students of all ages. I saw a great variety of creative presentations and innovative solutions to technical issues.

To ensure that the kids aren’t intimidated by the judges, the judges all had to wear silly hats. This was mine, a design suggested by the grandkids. Turns out most of the kids I was judging didn’t know what a film was. 🙁 Boy, am I old.

Image of Gary Friedman used with permission @Friedman Archives

Gary L. Friedman

Photographer, Author, and Lecturer

The Friedman Archives

Travel stock photography gallery at www.FriedmanArchives.com

Associate Editor for Cameracraft magazine

www.friedmanarchives.com/cameracraft



Best-selling e-books on Sony, Fujifilm, and OM-Digital cameras:

www.FriedmanArchives.com/ebooks

Your Photographic Legacy

by Gary Friedman

Last month I gave a new Zoom lecture for a geneology club entitled “Preserving Your Ancestors’ Pictures”. It went into a lot of interesting subjects that most of the attendees were unaware of (many of which were touched upon in this blog post from 2018, and I also discussed data preservation techniques I wrote about in this blog post from 2014 about digital bit rot).

The last part of that talk showed off some of the new capabilities of generative AI programs (the same programs that will ultimately erode trust in what you see and poison all of the internet, making anything on the internet wholely untrustworthy.) But until that happens, you can use programs like Google’s Nano Banana Pro or Remini.ai to clean up old images. Below are some impressive examples I gave from the talk (click on any image to view larger and sharper):

Another point in the talk I’ve never blogged about is what to do with your old family photos once you’ve learned that nobody wants them. Geneologists I’ve spoken to tell me that interest in family history tends to go in cycles, with interest peaking every 3 generations or so. I’ve actually run into this problem myself, as all of my parents’ photos have been digitized and made available to the family via Google Photos, and yet the physical photo albums remain and nobody (myself included) seems to have the extra space for them, yet also don’t have the heart to throw them away.

In my talk, I discussed uploading such digitized images and captions to family history websites like geni.com, MyHeritage.com, or LegacyStories.org. But it feels like a shame to toss the original photo albums! All that living history -- out the window!

My mom, going through family photos, writing who was in each image on the back so future generations would know. She died in 2019.

Here, the Internet Archive (

https://archive.org

) can provide nice home for historians. Most of you know its alter ego, The Wayback Machine, where you can find old content that has been removed from the internet. It turns out that the Internet Archive preserves more than just web pages - they will also provide a good home for home movies, podcasts, old radio plays, old TV shows, old software, old political ads, and the entire Library of Congress.

Not only will they accept scanned photo album pages, but you can even send the physical books to them and they will scan them for you - and then preserve the original album in their physical archive. Here’s an example of the Patterson Family Photo Archive that is being preserved for future generations. And here are instructions for uploading and adding metadata. Want to donate physical artifacts like photo albums? Instructions for that are here.

National Geographic photographer David H. Wells, whose 50-year photographic career I wrote about in Cameracraft magazine back in 2024, has this problem in spades. “I love my daughter, but when I’m gone, I’m sure she’s going to go through all this stuff and say, ‘Oh I like that picture of me’. Then she’ll toss the rest because they’re not relevant to her.” Through a lot of effort he managed to get his life’s work preserved in the archives of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. “Although I still have to do all the captioning and keywording” he says.

At the end of that article, he urged everyone who will listen to him to ask the following question: “What will YOU do with your imaging archive? What steps are you taking to ensure your work has a lasting impact and doesn’t evaporate? If you don’t want your life’s work going to the trash, then you should start acting NOW.” Food for thought.

tl;dr: At the end of the day, if you want something to last… PRINT IT and caption it!

Next Time in Cameracraft Magazine

Most people in the west think only hear about Iran in negative terms - the country that’s bankrolled Hamas, Hezbollah, and funded destabilizing wars with its neighbors. “The majority of the Iranian people I talked to don’t like it either”, says Nevada Wier. “The government of Iran IS malicious. The people are not. The people just have learned to live within the constraints of their political parties.”



Nevada is a multiple award-winning photographer specializing in documenting the remote corners of the world and the cultures that inhabit them. Having worked with National Geographic for 30 years, she has built her impressive career on capturing the humanity of the people she meets. When the Iran war started, she decided to start sharing some of her favorite images from her three trips to Iran in 2017 and 2019 on social media. It was an effort to present another side of the country that the West never sees.

In the next issue, I sit down with her to discuss her photography, her career, and how, at 74, she’s showing no signs of slowing down. Subscribe to Cameracraft Magazine digital edition for the full scoop!

Wanna Write Books on the Latest Cameras?

Are you a good photographer, technically inclined, and enjoy sharing your knowledge in clear terms? We’re looking for people who might be interested in writing books for us in the future. Send us an email at info at Friedman Archives.com !

Parting Thought

Once upon a time, the ARPAnet was the conduit through which research institutions could share their findings. That turned into the internet which gradually morphed into a cesspool of ignorance (with some chemtrails thrown in). Today AI slop is exasperating the problem exponentially by diluting whatever truth remains and then new AI models train on that.

In a fitting show of irony, I created an AI image which illustrates the problem. :-)

Until next time,

Yours Truly, Gary Friedman

Rue Mckenrick - image used with permission by Rue

The American Perimenter Trail - Volume 2

by Rue McKenrick

Rue McKenrick is the founder of the American Perimeter Trail (APT)-a proposed 14,000-mile trail encircling the United States. Since 2019, he has spent years on foot scouting and documenting this route, producing one of the most ambitious trail-building efforts in the country. The American Perimeter Trail book series documents that journey. This is not just a story of miles. It is a record of landscapes, communities, conservation challenges, and the long-term vision of establishing a future National Scenic Trail. The American Perimeter Trail is an extension of that effort-a long-term conservation corridor intended to connect and protect landscapes across the United States, while reinforcing the value of shared public lands.

Review by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

This book offers the beauty of backpacking through the south and the heartaches and pains of life. It is the true reality of survival from sickness, loss of loved ones, and poverty. What would one do in near-death and near-starvation situations? Read this book and find out. Rue says it is how it is, no shyness, no cover-up. The raw truth of being on the trail. The truth of what it means to be away from your community. Hardships and joy. What is the goal? Preservation, conservation, and the raw truth of life. Protecting what we can, and not the ways it was done before. Rue speaks the words that many people do not, the justifications for the injustice of the land and Native American Indians. And, of course, there is more. Backpacks by the Mexican border, being held at gunpoint, being searched by police. Of course, there is nature, kindness, and love. I love this book so very much, just like the first one. It is not for the faint-hearted. Backpacking through America is no easy task. I am grateful to know that Rue is alive and well and continuing his love for nature and conservation. This book touched my heart. I am certain, dear reader, that it will touch your heart as well. With the highest recommendation and love, enjoy the journey.

Gabriella

Book cover created by @Rue Mckenrick

Drops of Wisdom Points of Power

by Angela Sidlo et al.

Transformational Stories About AcuAroma Therapy, #1

What happens when plant medicine meets the ancient wisdom of the Traditional Chinese Medicine meridian system?

Cover image by @Angela Sidlo

In Drops of Wisdom, Points of Power, twelve holistic practitioners from diverse backgrounds share compelling, real-life stories from both their clinical practices and personal healing journeys. Through the innovative use of essential oils applied to acupressure points, these practitioners share a gentle yet profound approach to transformation, one that acknowledges the interconnectedness of our bodies with nature.

Accessing the pathways of TCM meridians with the energetic qualities of essential oils. This collection of stories offers insight into how simple, intentional applications can create meaningful change. Within these pages, you’ll discover how this integrative approach supports emotional balance, regulates the nervous system, and influences key physiological responses related to stress, immunity, and overall health.

From chronic fatigue and anxiety to pain and women’s health challenges, these stories illuminate a new chapter of care in our society, one rooted in connection, flow, and the body’s innate capacity to heal.

But this is more than a book about essential oils or acupressure.

It is a confirmation to what becomes possible when we honor the body, mind, and spirit as an interconnected, intelligent system, guided by the wisdom of nature and the body’s intuition at the acupoint.

Whether you are a holistic practitioner, aromatherapist, acupuncturist, bodyworker, or someone seeking a more natural path to wellness, Drops of Wisdom, Points of Power will expand your understanding of integrative medicine and inspire your own journey of transformation.

The future of holistic health is a collaboration with nature.

And it begins at the acupoint.

What happens when plant medicine meets the wisdom of the Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) meridian system? In this collection of personal stories, AcuAroma practitioners share real-life experiences from their professional practices and personal healing journeys. They reveal how essential oils applied to specific acupressure points can create profound shifts in the body, mind, and spirit. Blending the principles of the TCM meridians with the aromatic frequencies and chemistry of essential oils, these stories demonstrate:

* How essential oils on acupoints support emotional balance

and nervous system regulation

* Ways aromatic compounds interact with the meridian system

and influence hormonal, immune, and stress responses

* Integrative approaches to chronic fatigue, anxiety, pain, and

women’s health issues

* The art of combining ancient Traditional Chinese Medicine

wisdom with present day holistic care

This is more than a book about essential oils. It is a testament to what becomes possible when we honor the body, mind and spirit as an interconnected,

intelligent system guided by plant medicine.

Whether you are a holistic health professional, aromatherapist, acupuncturist, bodyworker, energy worker or someone seeking natural healing

alternatives, these powerful real life narratives will expand your understanding

of integrative medicine and inspire your own transformational journey.

The future of holistic health is a collaboration with nature,

and it begins at the acupoint.

The book is available now as an e-book in multiple online platforms.

Print books will be available within the next few weeks.

Healthspan Mastery: Living Healthier, Longer, Happier

by Dr Mehmet Yildiz

Book cover by @Mehmet Yildiz

Healthspan Mastery goes beyond hacks, supplements, anti-aging shortcuts, or rigid rules. It presents a grounded, science-based approach to living better and longer by understanding how the body actually works across time. This book explores sensible biohacking rooted in neurobiology, medicine, and technology, refined through lived experiences, and made accessible for real people in real lives where human capability meets the emerging edges of longevity science, without losing realism, ethics, or humility.



Healthspan Mastery connects the dots between how we eat, drink, move, sleep, think, breathe, relate, and age—not as isolated behaviors, but as a deeply integrated biological system. Throughout the book, I documented what helped me reverse metabolic syndrome, reduce chronic inflammation, restore insulin sensitivity, improve immune resilience, and regain mental clarity without surgery or long-term medication while also acknowledging that individual responses vary and that certainty ends.

Across 60 carefully structured and articulated chapters, I explore how cellular, cardiometabolic, endocrine, immune, neurological, cognitive, emotional, social, and environmental processes interact to shape healthspan, the years we live with physical vitality, independence, and mental clarity.

Drawing on more than four decades of work in healthcare, technology, and research, I combine modern science with insights from anthropology, neurobiology, cognitive science, clinical studies, and long-term self-observation.

Along the way, I examine both established mechanisms of aging and emerging theories, always distinguishing between what science strongly supports, what remains under investigation, and where curiosity must remain open.

I did not write this as a prescriptive book. It does not dictate a single diet, routine, or philosophy. You do not need a medical or scientific background to read it, and you do not need to understand every molecule. What you do need is curiosity, respect for your future self, and a willingness to ask better questions about how your body adapts over time.

Healthspan Mastery is a synthesis rather than a sequel. So, if you have read my earlier books, you will find the same clarity, honesty, and structure here, brought together into a more unified framework. If this is your first encounter with my work, you will find a complete, grounded guide to understanding how aging works beneath the surface and how to influence it responsibly.

We cannot stop aging. But we can shape how we age. This book is an invitation to do so with awareness, scientific literacy, and intention so that the years ahead are lived with strength, meaning, and confidence rather than fear or decline.

The DISCOMFORT Framework empowers Healthspan Mastery, articulated in this book. A four-zone map provides the psychological foundation for DISCOMFORT. The goal is to live primarily in the stretch and risk zones, use the comfort zone intentionally for recovery, and avoid the danger zone whenever possible.

I also introduced my 7-layer powerful framework, to Neuro-Emotional Spectrum, to regulate nervous system, feel better, and learn faster.

Thank you for reading DEP’s Saturday Edition,

Every bit of support helps us do what we love! Join us at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation about consultation, a reiki session, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, or public health at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com