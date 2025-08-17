Dancing Elephants Press

Creative Writing: Smile

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Preeti Singh
Aug 17, 2025
Welcome to DEP’s new series of writing prompts. For today, we chose the following prompt:

We are using our book Creative Writing Ideas to spark your imagination.

Book cover image by Gabriella Kőrösi and Annelise Lords

I have used a wonderful journal What My Heart Said, from our editor Annelise Lords to do my writing.

Journal made by Annelise Lords

For this session, we listened Focus Flow Playlist on Spotify:

Find the previous Creative Writing Session on Healing Music below:

Creative Writing: Healing Music

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
·
Aug 10
Creative Writing: Healing Music

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Read full story

In this story, we used a Prompt written by

Preeti Singh

https://medium.com/dancing-elephants-press/a-smile-to-your-face-and-twinkle-in-your-eyes-15c88fa52698

The power of smiles from my experience

by

Preeti Singh

  • A smile relieves stress from a person and improves health. Put a smile on your face intentionally, even fake it. It will help to improve and elevate your mood and manage the stress you are experiencing. Thus helping in destressing you. It certainly activates pathways in the brain that influence your emotional state.

  • A smile makes you look attractive: People who smile attract others towards them. Negative facial expressions like frowns, and scowls, work in the opposite manner and push people away.

  • A smile brings positivity: A smile can influence your feelings of positivity. It sends a message to others of your wonderful personality and that you would like to make friends with the other person.

