Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

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Creative Writing Prompt: Water

A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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Welcome to DEP’s new series of writing prompts. For today, we chose the following prompt:

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi is using a wonderful journal What My Heart Said, from our editor Annelise Lords to do her writing.

Journal made by Annelise Lords

For this session, we listened to the following music:

The most recent article written by Gabriela Trofin-Tatár on the topic of Water, published before this live prompt:

What Low Water Reveals

Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
·
Aug 5
What Low Water Reveals

The river is not supposed to disappear in plain sight.

Read full story

More discussions about our books:

My Voice. Health. Nature. Love.
Weaving Connections with Women Across the World—Volume 2!
Thank you Annette Dejesus, Lynette, and many others for tuning into my live video with Gabriela Trofin-Tatár and One Brilliant Arc (OBA)! Join me for my next live video in the app…
Listen now
3 months ago · 8 likes · 3 comments · Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, One Brilliant Arc (OBA), and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Image created by DEP design team

Our book can be found on multiple online and print-on-demand platforms.

Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood e-book https://amzn.to/3OVpSzL

Print book https://amzn.to/4nlu7RJ

Nature Walks Across Continents e-book, and Print book

Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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