Photography by Gabriella Foxglove Digitalis is the plant that changes the human heart rate. A flower that treats a failing heart.

Table of Contents

Editorial - DR Rawson

Connections With Each Other In This World and Beyond by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Ego, Love, And Support by Annelise Lords

The Thinking Trap: A Personal Story Of Overcoming Stress With Lao Tzu’s Wisdom by Shubha Apte

The Kindness of Strangers by Phyllis Haynes

Acceptance, Vulnerability, & Non-Judgement by Libby Shively McAvoy

Celebrate All That Binds Us (Together) by Lin

9 Grandparenting Lessons for the Impatient by Gary Friedman

Editorial by DR Rawson

Do you look for love? How about spending time with dating apps? Maybe you’re introduced by a friend or friend of a friend. There are so many ways to find love.

However, there should be only one way to receive love on your terms—first, a little understanding: If you don’t love who you are, you can’t openly love someone else. You cannot give something you don’t first possess.

Next, are you open, painstakingly honest with yourself, or “the possible.” Here’s where it breaks down. Remember, honesty is the foundation of any relationship, making you feel secure and trusting. If you can’t be vulnerable, a real, lasting relationship may not yet work for you.

Being Vulnerable

Most people dislike being vulnerable because “What if I get hurt? What if he/she uses my vulnerability against me?” Perhaps it’s because you don’t have much time on the planet to understand. If you want a real relationship, you must be vulnerable.

This edition is all about creating love and then support for the one you love. I hope you’ll stay with us and read this 4th edition of Dancing Elephants Press on Substack.

Connections With Each Other In This World and Beyond

And a cup of coffee with a friend

by Gabriella Kőrösi

A cup of espresso at Lazy Susan’s in Cannon Beach, Oregon June 2024

The connections we create in life bring us the love and support we need. I look at connections like a string between people. A string I can feel and see. When the connection is good and strong I see it as the roots of the tree growing into the chest between two people. Some connections are stronger and brighter than others. This is something I can feel and sense and I am sure many of you can feel the same thing when being close to a loved one or sipping coffee with a friend.

I was fortunate this past Saturday that a friend whom I had not seen for a while invited me out for breakfast to a lovely little place in Cannon Beach, Oregon called Lazy Susan’s. I was able to meet him before I had to go and play nurse with the Medical Reserve Corps at the Cannon Beach Sand Castle day. We talked about past events, current happenings, ups, and downs in life, and then the conversation turned toward connections between people, support for each other, and connections after life.

My friend is an amazing cardiologist. One of those beautiful people who care about the person and not about the “numbers” of seeing someone in 15 minutes. He loves cardiology, the heart, and helping people. We had an in-depth conversation about people who had heart attacks and shared their experiences with him after the event. I told him that I had similar experiences without the “dying first” part. He asked me how.

I shared with him my recipe to experience what Maren Muter an amazing metaphysician calls “beyond the veil” or “the other side”. I feel fortunate that I had multiple experiences like this and it was a wonderful validation that when I shared them with my friend he told me that people who had died and come back told him the exact same thing. We all have the ability to go to the other side and experience a sense of oneness. It is all within us. Once you have experienced the connections and love on the other side life changes. Material things do not matter. the only thing you crave is to experience this oneness again as it is the most beautiful thing to connect to in life.

My recipe for the connection, love, and oneness in your life: The body needs to fully relax. This can be achieved by meditation, singing, humming, grounding, and an open heart. I had shared my experiences prior in my writings each time they occurred. Sometimes this can also happen in the half-dream and half-awake state. It feels like slipping into an ever-lasting light that is comfortable, full of love and harmony, and without any pain, anger, or judgment. You know and understand everything and how the whole universe works. There is no differentiation between plant, animal, or human, nor religion, color, race, or sexual orientation. You are one with everything and everyone. The ultimate love and harmony with a connection to everything that exists. This divine feeling is with us all. We were all given the gift to create love, harmony, and connection in our lives.

Please do share if you had similar experiences. May the connections in your life strengthen and bring you joy and happiness. And a cup of coffee of course.

Ego, Love And Support

by Annelise Lords

image created by Annelise Lords

Gerald Moss was ecstatic when he found out that he was getting the promotion he believed he earned, by putting more energy, resources, and time into his job.

“Now I can give Shelly everything she wants,” he gloats, sipping pink grapefruit juice.

“She didn’t marry you for your money?” His best friend Norman reminds him, facing him across the table in the lunch room at their office as he boasts. “You were a broke piece of trash when she met you,” Norman taunts him. “She has a job and does her part. Do yours, because with or without money, life and living are a must. Don’t you know your wife? She loves you broke or not and I remember all of your broke-ass moments!”

His words hit Gerald like a 250-mile-per-hour hurricane hits a house in its path, as remnants of the storm allow memories to seep into his brain like water under a door.

Ego stepped in, “You can say what you want, money makes the main run,” he stated.

Staring at him in rage, “What is wrong with you? Don’t you know that all of us get to a point in life where all of what we earned, and sacrificed in our relationships, families, friends, children, marriage, and everything important, have no value if no one is there to share it with?” Norman said wishing he could pop open his head and put some sense in it.

“When I get there, I will figure it out,” he said.

“I have been there, and I am trying to save you,” Norman battles with him.

“I don’t need you to save me. When I get there, I will handle it,” Gerald

“Why wait, when you can fix the problem before it gets there?”

In frustration he barks, “This conversation is over friend. I am the one living my life!”

Gerald bought twelve long-stemmed yellow roses, a few blocks from his home. As he pulled into his driveway, he imagined the look of happiness and surprise on his wife’s face when he gave her the good news of his promotion.

As he opened the front door, he saw several suitcases at the foot of the stairs. Shock held him in place, as Norman’s words circled his brain, while his wife eased down the stairs carrying her laptop bag in her left hand and a small suitcase in her right hand.

“What’s going on?” he asked, unconsciously dropping the roses on the floor while glancing around as something tightened in his heart. He didn’t see or hear his children.

Glancing around, he saw a very tall young man walking from the kitchen, and a shorter female following him, both enjoying green apples.

“Dad!” they cried in unison rushing towards him.

Shelly stood at the foot of the stairs, waited until the children finished hugging their father, then signaled them to leave, and said, “The last time you saw them awake, they were eleven and twelve years old. Your son is seventeen and just finished his SAT’s. Your daughter was sixteen three weeks ago. You and I haven’t been going in the same direction for years. Nor do we want the same thing anymore. I have been raising my children on my own for years. I think it’s time I go on my own.”

Gerald’s eyes popped and he blinked several times to stop the pain.

“Where was I?” he asked easing towards her.

“Doing what you love to do, working,” Shelly said raising both hands to her upper body to stop him from getting closer to her.

“I just got promoted,” he shared.

“Congratulations on your success,” she said, as James, her brother came in and started taking up the suitcases.

“Wait a minute!” Gerald stopped her brother.

Shelly nodded and he returned the suitcase and walked to the kitchen to join his niece and nephew.

“You leaving me?” Gerald asked.

“All of your life, you answer to your ego more than you answer to your responsibilities. I accommodate you because of love. I thought as you get older, you would change. You haven’t. That promotion will increase your income, but decrease your family time. Which has been nonexistent for the past five years.”

“Why didn’t you say something!” he pleaded.

“You know I never interfere with your ego. I just couldn't believe that it would eventually compete with our love and win,” she said staring into his eyes.

“I rather lose the promotion and ego than lose my family,” Gerald informs almost in tears.

“How do you plan on doing that?” Shelly quests.

“With the love and support of my family,” Gerald stated.

“And,” Shelly demands.

“I am willing to do anything you want me to do. I can’t lose my family,” Gerald pleads easing towards her. She didn’t stop him from hugging her. “No amount of money they are paying me can replace you and our children.”

“Do you mean that?” Shelly asked easing away from him catching the fear in his eyes.

“I can’t lose you,” Gerald said squeezing her left hand that still held her wedding ring she refused to allow him to replace more than twenty years later.

He raised her hand to his face, and asked, “Don’t you think it’s time you allow me to buy you a real gold and diamond ring?”

Shelly smiled, kissed his cheek, and said, “This cheap ring, has more love in it than all of the gold and diamonds in our world. This is where our love began. I am glad you made the right choice because I was going to remove it after I leave tonight.”

“Then I would have lost you forever!” slid from his thoughts.

Shelly smiled touching her husband’s cheek, “We will need the love and support of each other to keep our love flowing.”

“Also keep us in the same direction!”

Gerald refused the promotion and cut back on his work schedule. He didn’t have to battle with his ego, just the thought of losing his family sent his ego running for cover.

No matter what we face in life, the love and support of family or friends strengthen us and give us reasons to keep going.

The Thinking Trap: A Personal Story Of Overcoming Stress With Lao Tzu’s Wisdom

by Shubha Apte

"Stop thinking and end your problems." Lao Tzu

Is it possible that our minds are our worst enemies? According to Lao Tzu, ending ceaseless thinking might be the key to peace. Do you agree?

Lao Tzu's teachings remind us that many of our problems are not inherently accurate but are created by our thoughts and perceptions. One of my recent personal experiences suggests that our minds can be our worst enemies, adding to our stress and frustration.

Personal Experience

It's been pouring nonstop in Bangalore for the past few days. Last week, on Wednesday morning, I opted to take public transportation to work instead of driving and spending time in traffic.

Driving through packed streets and traffic congestion becomes considerably more complicated when it rains since water accumulates in some spots.

As I waited for the bus at the stop, I observed some people engaged in a contentious debate concerning the traffic congestion and the facilities. The bus was delayed by a few minutes, causing us all to be late for work.

One lady sat calmly reading a book, oblivious to her surroundings and fellow passengers' growing tempers.

My mind was racing with all that I was likely to miss and the important meetings I had scheduled. I needed to call someone and reschedule them. Since it had started drizzling, I was also worried that I would be drenched when I reached office.

My stress was growing by the minute, but there was very little I could do in that instance

One fellow passenger was furious and cursing his luck because he was getting late for an interview.

Some people rushed as soon as the bus arrived, shoving past others to get a seat.

The lady reading the book was the only person who boarded the bus with a smile and a peaceful face. She sat next to me. I wondered how she could remain so calm when we all were frustrated.

Smiling, she told me that very early in life, she had learned that if you cannot control something, there is no point in overthinking and getting stressed. So, she was calm and composed.

The Thinking Trap

Each person who waited at the bus stand lived in their thought and, therefore, experienced a different life. We were all frustrated and anxious, and it had less to do with the bus coming late and more with our thinking pattern.

Negative thoughts about the consequences of being late to work caused frustration. It may not even be a reality. We will feel what we think. Therefore, the root cause of our suffering is our own thinking.

Overthinking is unproductive. It makes sense to think carefully when making important decisions in life, such as marriage, career choice, or university choice.

However, overthinking or ruminating over small matters or potential outcomes, like in my personal experience, starts to impact mental health, sleep, work, etc., and is not good in the long run.

Lao Tzu's wisdom suggests that true peace can be found by quieting the constant chatter in our heads. This quote aligns with the idea of letting go of negative thinking patterns, often the root cause of our suffering.

By embracing mindfulness and living in the present moment, we can free ourselves from the cycle of worry and fear. Lao Tzu's teachings remind us that many of our problems are not inherently accurate but are created by our thoughts and perceptions.

Therefore, by stopping the flow of negative thoughts, we allow space for tranquility and clarity to emerge, ultimately leading to a more serene and harmonious life.

Key Learnings

Some of my key learnings and insights from the above experience and similar experiences in my life,

Our minds can sometimes be our own worst enemy.

Our thoughts and perceptions create many of our problems.

By calming our minds, we can reduce our stress and frustration.

This aligns with Lao Tzu's teachings on the importance of Wu Wei, or effortless action. Wu Wei is about acting in harmony with the natural order of things. When we constantly think and strive, we are going against the flow of nature, which can lead to stress, anxiety, and frustration.

How to Avoid Overthinking

Calming our minds and letting go of our attachments can help us find peace and serenity. This is not to say that we should never think or plan, but it is important to be able to quiet our minds when needed. There are many ways to do this, such as meditation, yoga, or spending time in nature.

Here are a few things I have been practicing to control my mind and stop ruminating over trivial matters,

Practice Mindfulness: Mindfulness meditation to stay present and focused on the moment, reducing the tendency to ruminate. I have been practicing this for the last month.

Set Time Limits: Allocate a specific time for reflection and decision-making, preventing prolonged periods of overthinking.

Engage in Physical Activity: Exercise can help distract the mind and reduce stress hormones, breaking the cycle of overthinking. My favorite physical activities are yoga and spending time in nature.

Seek Support: Talk to friends, family, or a therapist to gain different viewpoints and alleviate the burden of overthinking.

By incorporating these strategies, we can better manage our thoughts, reduce unnecessary stress, and lead a more peaceful life, just as Lao Tzu envisioned.

The Kindness of Strangers

Love and Support for Dancing Elephants Press

By Phyllis Haynes

photo by Sarah Cervantes Unsplash

I decided to get up and dance a vigorous polka at my friend’s wedding. My satin green dress had slipped down revealing my breasts when my dance partner who I did not know pulled me in tight.

“What are you doing? Why are you slowing the polka? And why have you danced us out of the ballroom?”

“Your dress has fallen down.”

“Oh!”

I grabbed myself and pulled the dress up.

I didn’t even realize I was suddenly bare because he held me so tightly

He could have simply stopped, stared, and enjoyed the moment but decided to protect me from embarrassment.

and danced me out of the room so I could pull up my dress.

“Thank you so much!”

That was just one of the times I have received love and support from strangers. There have been many.

I was on assignment at a city office building. I was a very young reporter for Channel 11 in New York (it was my first TV full-time job). When you get an assignment you go. You don’t say I have this pain or that pain or I am too tired. You just get up and go.

On this morning I remember the extreme pain in my hand from a broken fingernail. The top piece was hanging off dangerously near the “quick”, but if I pulled it off it would hurt so I let it dangle. It got worse.

There was a stranger who saw me gripping my hand. I think he was a guard or officer there.

He took my hand looked at my nail asked me a question to distract me and removed it. I felt no pain. At that moment I knew I had received love and support. I could do nothing for him except smile and offer a sincere “thank you.”

My first published piece of fiction captures this experience on a much deeper level.

I include it here hoping you will see love and support between strangers.

An Intimate Flight

By Phyllis Haynes

It was a short ride on a commuter plane with seats so small that only slim folks could be comfortable. It was the norm now that there were fewer flights and smaller planes.

Passengers were required to have masks on at all times. Andrea took her seat next to a very lean young man crouched over his cell phone. As Andrea squished herself into the seat she made every effort not to jostle her neighbor but it didn’t work.

“Oh I’m sorry…these seats are a pain.”

Flight attendant over the crackling microphone, “Make sure your tray tables are up, seat belts fastened.” She continued with the standard safety instructions: “Find the exits nearest your seat…

“You seem uncomfortable. Are you ok?”

“Yes these seats were only made for really narrow people”

“Yes I get it, I never have enough room for my legs.”

“Yes I see but at least you fit into your seat. Are you sure I am not crowding you?

“A little…but it’s a short flight”

“Thanks… I’m Andrea.”

“Mark. If we switch seats.. I could have more room for my legs with the aisle and you could maybe be more comfortable leaning on the window side. Do you want to switch?”

“That is so thoughtful of you. Yes. Let’s do it before the flight attendant gets upset.”

“Oh that’s better” Mark stretches his left leg a little into the aisle. “How about you”

“Yes this is better. I can lean against the window and give us both a little breathing room”

“Who can really breathe with these masks on?” They both laughed.

As Andrea laughed Mark noticed her bright hazel eyes peering over her mask. She talked with her hands almost hitting him when she laughed. He was unsure about her age. She was one of those folks who could be 35 or 50 .. He liked her warmth and jovial nature immediately.

Andrea starts digging in her handbag. There was so much stuff, coins, keys, makeup, tissues, trinkets, little notebooks. “I am sorry Mark. Am I elbowing you?”

“No what do you need?”

Flight attendant scowls.”Mam that bag has to go under the seat in front of you.”

Andrea closes the bag and whispers under her breath. “Oh darn!”

“You didn’t find what you were looking for?

“No I didn’t.”

Andrea notices his concern seems genuine.

Andrea is it medicine or something important like that?”

“No, no, I have a special notebook for writing in when I am afraid.”

“You’re afraid?”

Andrea bows her head. “Yes, I am not so good at flying. I am very nervous and we haven’t taken off yet. I usually write down what I am feeling and it seems to help.”

Mark takes out his hand sanitizer and uses it. He puts a couple of drops in Andrea’s hands.

As she rubs her hands together, he takes her hand and looks into her eyes. “Talk to me instead. Tell me everything you are experiencing”

“I can’t do that. Sometimes it’s not words, just inner screaming or tears. The notebook catches the tears and I write the word: SCREAMING.”

Mark speaks softly still gently holding her hand in both of his hands. “ I will get you through this.”

“I am so embarrassed.”

“Don’t be. We all have fears ..maybe different ones but fears nonetheless.”

“Thank you.” Andrea thinks to herself. This man is young and very handsome probably late twenties.

The pilot’s voice comes over the speaker,” We have our place on the runway. We are ready for takeoff.”

“Andrea holds his right hand tighter and tighter.”

“Go ahead talk to me.”

Water is coming out of her eyes, “I want to scream but I won’t. I’m screaming inside”

“I will hold onto you. Nothing will go wrong”

The plane is off the runway and up in the air,

“Look at me, Andrea. I have got you.”

Andrea takes a breath and seems to calm down a bit as the plane begins to level.

“Takeoff is always the worst for me. Thank you for holding on to me and getting me through this. Is there anything I can do to repay your kindness?”

“No, I completely understand. I have my own fears and unfortunately, I don’t think anything can help me.”

“Perhaps I can. Now that I am breathing again. Talk to me. We probably only have this plane ride together. You can share anything with me. I owe it to you”

“That is the problem”

“What do you mean?”

“You were so able to open up to me and tell me about your fears. I have never been able to do that. I’m okay with listening to others, but opening up about myself. That feels impossible.”

“Not even to a girlfriend or family member?”

“Nope. not safe.”

“Okay, I won’t beg you to share. Just look at me and hold my hand again. I’ll admit, I liked holding your hand.”

“I can feel my throat closing up as I think about talking about myself”

“That’s okay, just look at me and breathe. Keep looking at me and take slow gentle breaths.”

“Hey that’s what I said to you.”

“Yes and what do you notice?’

Mark noticed his body relaxing and water coming behind his eyes. He felt safe with this stranger.

“I can’t tell you anything yet but I can show you.”

Mark releases her hands and slowly pulls his T-shirt up revealing extraordinary scarring. So much that there seemed to be almost no places with smooth skin on his torso.

Andrea breathes as Mark puts his T-shirt back down. Mark drops his head.

“Look at me please.” Mark raises his head and looks at her eyes again,

“Mark that took courage to show me.”

“Are you horrified by what you saw?” Mark's voice is trembling

“No it is only horrible in that whatever caused the scarring caused you great pain.I only feel like you let me in.”

Mark leans back on his seat and breathes.

“I am returning home from fighting in Afghanistan. I am afraid that once I am with a girl or even my family no one will see me beyond the scars.”

Andrea touches his hand. “I see you and you saw me through my fear. You’ll know when you are with people who see you. And you’ll stay away from those who don’t.”

“Captain has turned on the seat belt sign.”

“Mark I need your hand again. Landing is just as scary for me as “takeoff.”

Read my article about brilliant elders dying with their ideas inside.

Celebrate All That Binds Us (Together)

A free verse poem for our warm-hearted community

Poetry by LIN

Image by 1tamara2 from Pixabay

Celebrate Gaia

the budding flowers

the clear blue sky

the perfect sun

the hungry moon

the blinking stars

Celebrate Compassion

little acts of kindness

waking up daily

making it home safely

every “I love you”

the opportunity to say it back

Celebrate the Changes

optimistic children

the magic of childhood

open-hearted teenagers

the flowering of adolescence

confused “grown-ups”

the self-discovery of adulthood

understanding elders

the wisdom of our elders

Celebrate being Human

the tears we shed in the dark

the seats we fill in our hearts

the fire burning in our souls

the timeless stories we’ve been told

the mistakes we made

the wrongs that we forgave

Celebrate Rebirths

the miracle of life

the do-over of death

the chance to start again

Celebrate all that binds us together

As One.

I wrote this poem some years ago for my mom. It was a gift to her that she showcased on our refrigerator for a long time. I took it down some time ago because I was gathering all of my poetry together to “do something with it”, and now I am.

Initially, the poem was to celebrate the things in life that bind me and her together as mother and daughter (and also as best friends). I’ve revised it to celebrate the things in life that bind all of us (here, at DEP) together, as One.

As much as my antisocial heart hates to admit it, human beings do need each other. Even if it is the most minuscule interaction, we do need social interaction. As hard as it may be, we do need to forgive one another and heal together. What can break you can repair you.

Human beings have to do the work.

That’s all there is to it, and we have to do it whether we like it or not, whether we want to or not, whether we’re ready or not; whether we are willing or unwilling. Why? Because we are here, together.

I’ve decided to share this here on Substack because this week’s theme is love and community. It takes one of these factors to nurture the other, in no particular order.

Here is the poem in its original form:

This stationary is so cute!! Image by Author

Acceptance, Vulnerability, & Non-Judgment

It makes your world brighter and your relationships better

By Libby Shively McAvoy

Envato Elements Purchased Image License 2PW4ALT3N9

How accepting are you? Do you judge other people for how they look or their choices? If you do, it is okay because this is a non-judgement zone. It is only meant to draw more awareness into your consciousness. Vulnerability, acceptance, and non-judgment are intricately intertwined. You see, someone who has been betrayed, judged for their flaws, rejected, or abandoned will be far less likely to be open and vulnerable.

Vulnerability is the gateway to connection in relationships, and it builds trust and empathy. Being vulnerable means you feel safe to expose your weaknesses and insecurities.

June is Pride Month

We honor our LGBTQIA ( Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersexual, Asexual) community in June because they have faced so much discrimination. But why? Do you judge them for their sexual preferences? It is none of my business that is their preference. I see happy humans in love, and that makes me happy. You do not have to understand or like their choices to accept them.

I have gay and lesbian friends, and they are some of the most loyal couples I have ever met. Also, some of the most fun, supportive, and caring people I have ever known. So, I believe it is time to start being more accepting.

It breaks my heart when I hear people talk trash about Pride Month. Why does it bother anyone? It is a colorful celebration of love. Join in. No one is excluded. I have gone and had a blast. That community is leaders of non-judgement.

Spiritual Ascension

Being non-judgemental gives us a sense of harmony and acceptance even when we disagree. It is spiritually freeing. It brings a sense of calmness to both sides because it eliminates labels and allows people to be who they are.

Judgment is fear-based. Acceptance is love-based. When you choose a love-based life, it is also a soul-based life. When you live a soul-based life, you ascend to a higher level of consciousness. Stress begins to dissipate, and life becomes sweeter.

Final Thoughts

To cultivate a healthy, happy relationship, practice awareness, acceptance, vulnerability, self-love, and non-judgment. When you put these into daily practice, life gets easier and better.

9 Grandparenting Lessons for the Impatient

by Gary Friedman

Image by Gary Friedman

Our generation hated the rules, but now, well, here we are. In this case, I’ve presented some that will pay big dividends over the years. If you have some to add, we’ll do an addendum post listing those we’ve gathered from you.

Remember that these are also helpful to manage your own expectations. All are based on solid experience and field testing.

We begin:

1) Changing diapers is a blessing. It means you have a baby to take care of.

2) The most important thing you can give your grandkids is your time and your attention. (Not things.)

3) Be careful about dispensing the hard-earned wisdom before they’re ready to receive it. The nation’s greatest squandered resource is unsolicited advice.

4) If you have the honor of putting them to bed, talk about the day and then let them know how lucky you feel to have them as a grandchild.

5) Don’t criticize your kids’ parenting skills. It’s not your turn.

6) Nor is it your responsibility to be the parent. Talk to your kids first before deciding if you assessing punishments is desirable.

7) All major religions have a mechanism for teaching difficult-to-teach things like empathy and emotional intelligence. Leverage that when you can.

8) An afternoon home playing Uno and a trip to Disneyland are both worth two points. It’s the time and attention that matter, not the expense.

9) At best you’ll have about 12 good years to spend with them, after which they will start to outgrow you. Like all things in life, enjoy those years while you can.

Obviously, there could be many more, but believe me, these are the basics. Please give considerable thought to number nine.

Ultimately, you’ll want them to have memories of you doing what? Teaching, sharing, exploring, sitting around, puttering, watching the game together, or any of thousands of other types of experiences.

A real legacy is something that you leave behind. What will you emotionally leave for your grandchildren? Money isn’t and never shall be everything. Money can’t bring you back. But if you teach them how to tie their shoes, they’ll think of you every time they do it.

Enjoy this special time! You’ve certainly earned it.

This edition was edited by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, DR Rawson, and Libby Shively McAvoy. We hope you have enjoyed our magazine.

