Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annelise Lords's avatar
Annelise Lords
Jun 22

I agree. All of us need the love and support of someone. Whether its family or friends. Knowing that someone out there cares motivates us to do better and be better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and others
DR Rawson's avatar
DR Rawson
Jun 22

It's another great magazine. Well done, Gabriella, and company. Informative.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture