The first person I take the time to know is me!

If you know yourself, no one can tell you who you are. — Annelise Lords

My brain is in my head for a reason. If my creator had wanted someone else to think for me, he would have put my brain on my shoulder, allowing easy access. No one goes into my head to think for me, because I am the only one feeling my pain. My decisions are my life. My life is my decision!

Knowing myself gave me the power to think for myself. — Annelise Lords

The first person I take the time to love is me!

If you truly love yourself, then you won’t try to change who you are to accommodate or please anyone. — Annelise Lords

Born in a poor country where most of us had to use creativity and innovation to fuel our imaginations and give ourselves the right tools to survive in our cruel and unforgiving world. We learned early that knowing and loving ourselves would determine if we win or lose. Being aware of and knowing our world are tools that will determine our success or failure.

I took the time to know my world and the humans in it, because that knowledge lies between failure and success. Also, life and death. — Annelise Lords

Poverty takes away many choices from us. Hope for a better future, food, clothing, shelter, and better education are the most significant ones. Because of this, a fight for life began. With that fight comes super strength for the determined ones who refuse to settle for what fate and destiny has instore for them.

Life didn’t give some of us a choice to be weak.

My world was a cruel one where many didn’t fight to remove or change the regime that was ruining our country and dividing our people. The fight was among their own people in their community. In the workplace, in various educational institutions, in places of worship, and everywhere else where people gather for whatever reasons. The most powerful and effective weapons used are words. Cruel, thoughtless, and destructive words.

Yes, we ignore the system that is destroying our lives and fight against the ones from whom we can borrow a cup of sugar. The ones will watch our children, lend us whatever we need. The one we can see every day and rely on.

The right words at the right time are nourishment for the body, mind, and soul. — Annelise Lords

What power do you think the wrong words possess?

Words are powerful tools. Who said it can heal or harm? As they say, it can help or hinder. — Annelise Lords

Growing up in hell, a fight for life goes on every day. Words are the most effective weapons for those who don’t know or love themselves. I have seen how words do more damage than a barrage of gunfire. I saw how words do more damage than all of the world wars together because someone didn’t know themselves.

Here, being poor and unable to afford certain things that bring small pleasures to their lives, many people use their mouths to give themselves happiness.

That means destroying others for personal gain, just using words. Words fuel emotions, sharing happiness or sorrow. Sadness tends to take root and grow, while happiness is often forgotten because of cruel words from someone.

Yes, pain has more power and strength than happiness. What a cruel world we live in when sadness is outlasting happiness.

Given my awareness of the good and evil in my world, your words can’t injure me. No matter what’s said about me, good or bad, it doesn’t really affect me, because I know myself. Some of the humans who care about me know me, too.

With the words of others, good, bad, or indifferent, only you can destroy yourself. Only you can fail yourself. I give everyone a chance to prove themselves, no matter what others say. Life has shown me that when I do everything for a reason, I am left with minimal regrets. I allow you, through your words and actions, give me the reason to do what must be done, whether it is good or bad.

I use words as tools, giving you the power to use them as weapons or tools. Here in my world, word of mouth is a powerful tool that can sink you or help you to swim.

Life demands that each human create their own life, one that allows words to save them, not sink them.

Know yourself, so the words of others can’t harm or hinder you!