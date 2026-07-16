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Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
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This is such a heartwarming and also a very painful story, Annelise. The cruelty of your mother and this child's father is unforgivable. I can not even imagine this poor child bearing all this pain from her father and also seeing all the struggle her mother has to go through. Thank you, Annelise for being in this child's life as a teacher's aide and supporting her.

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