Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

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Book Launch Celebration: Drops of Wisdom Points of Power

Transformational Stories About AcuAroma Therapy, #1
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Angela Sidlo's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Angela Sidlo
May 17, 2026

Join us in celebration. Come meet authors and guests. A magical gathering for this amazing AcuAroma book, together with co-author practitioners who are sharing their stories. A beautiful modality helping people through scent, aromas, and acupressure points. Drops of Wisdom Points of Power was proudly edited by Angela Sidlo and Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and published by Dancing Elephants Press Publications.

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Cover Created by Angela Sidlo

“In Drops of Wisdom, Points of Power, twelve holistic practitioners from diverse backgrounds share compelling, real-life stories from both their clinical practices and personal healing journeys. Through the innovative use of essential oils applied to acupressure points, these practitioners share a gentle yet profound approach to transformation, one that acknowledges the interconnectedness of our bodies with nature.” Angela Sidlo

Find this wonderful book through any online and print-on-demand platform, or look for it in libraries and bookstores.

E-book on multiple online platforms.

Amazon https://amzn.to/4wkqyiN, print book link

https://amzn.to/3PxR9sa, Amazon e-book link

Barnes and Noble https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/drops-of-wisdom-points-of-power-angela-sidlo/1150063424

Audio on Apple Books https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/drops-of-wisdom-points-of-power/id1896036908

Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Empower my work at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Reach out to Gabriella to assess nutritional wellness by carotenoid scanning, health and wellness consultation, an individual or group consultation/event/session, including mindfulness, meditation, reiki, nature walk, manuscript review, brainstorming sessions, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, public health, creativity, and art sessions at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

DEP’s logo by designed by Andrea Mihaly

Image by DEP design team

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