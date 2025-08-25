Snip by Gabriella from Apple Books

Books can reach us in many different ways.

🎉 Exciting News 🎉

All previously published DEP books have been submitted to be converted into audiobooks. 4 of our books have already been published as audiobooks. The rest of our books are processing. We are hoping that the audiobooks will bring more attention to our books and more sales that will benefit the authors.

Currently published Audiobooks Include:

‎The Magic In Friendship

This is an Apple Books audiobook narrated by a digital voice based on a human narrator.

The Joy of Life book authors

🎉Dancing Elephants Press Book Project Authors

Carmen Micsa, MA in English, podcaster, Jennifer Dunne, Umme Salma, Annelise Lords, Shubha Apte, Dr. Fatima Imam, GnanVi_Speaks, Aarti Tailor, Dr. Preeti Singh, Vidya Sury, Collecting Smiles, and Dr. Gabriella Korosi.

‎The Joy of Life

This is an Apple Books audiobook narrated by a digital voice based on a human narrator.

Creative Writing Ideas To Spark Your Imagination

Written by Annelise Lords, Dr. Preeti Singh, Vidya Sury, Collecting Smiles Sharing Randomly and Dr. Gabriella Korosi.

‎Creative Writing Ideas To Spark Your Imagination

This is an Apple Books audiobook narrated by a digital voice based on a human narrator.

snip by Gabriella from Apple Books

Inspirational Poetry Positive Writing Journal

Written by Dr. Gabriella Korosi

Snip by Gabriella from Apple Books

Audio books available for Tiny Tales Press and Tiny Tales Land

Please check out this Article on the details of all the audiobooks now available to share delightful children stories to educate and support the next generation.

Share

Audiobooks by Dr. Mehmet Yildz

https://www.audiobooks.com/browse/author/423410/

Wonderful books to have from

highly recommended to read/listen.

Read my review on the book Train Your Brain and Cortisol Clarity by

Listen to our DEP audio chapters presented by

and

Most recently published book by

More on our books in DEP

A wonderful book by

Additional Book Recommendations from DEP

Thank you for reading about our books.

Gabriella and DEP editorial team