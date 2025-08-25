Audio Books from DEP, Tiny Tales Press and Illumination/Substack Mastery by Dr. Mehmet Yildz
Special Announcement on our books
Books can reach us in many different ways.
🎉Exciting News 🎉
All previously published DEP books have been submitted to be converted into audiobooks. 4 of our books have already been published as audiobooks. The rest of our books are processing. We are hoping that the audiobooks will bring more attention to our books and more sales that will benefit the authors.
Currently published Audiobooks Include:
🎉The Magic In Friendship written by Dr. Preeti Singh and Dr. Gabriella Korosi
The Joy of Life book authors
🎉Dancing Elephants Press Book Project Authors
Carmen Micsa, MA in English, podcaster, Jennifer Dunne, Umme Salma, Annelise Lords, Shubha Apte, Dr. Fatima Imam, GnanVi_Speaks, Aarti Tailor, Dr. Preeti Singh, Vidya Sury, Collecting Smiles, and Dr. Gabriella Korosi.
Creative Writing Ideas To Spark Your Imagination
Written by Annelise Lords, Dr. Preeti Singh, Vidya Sury, Collecting Smiles Sharing Randomly and Dr. Gabriella Korosi.
Inspirational Poetry Positive Writing Journal
Written by Dr. Gabriella Korosi
Audio books available for Tiny Tales Press and Tiny Tales Land
Please check out this Article on the details of all the audiobooks now available to share delightful children stories to educate and support the next generation.
Audiobooks by Dr. Mehmet Yildz
https://www.audiobooks.com/browse/author/423410/
Wonderful books to have fromhighly recommended to read/listen.
Read my review on the book Train Your Brain and Cortisol Clarity by
Listen to our DEP audio chapters presented byand
Most recently published book by
More on our books in DEP
A wonderful book by
Additional Book Recommendations from DEP
Thank you for reading about our books.
Gabriella and DEP editorial team
Wonderful books from many amazing authors.