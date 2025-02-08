Image by Annelise Lords

Twelve-year-old Elizabeth Howard’s class project to choose the best Artist/Painter in history was due tomorrow. She wanted someone who stood above all of the painter’s history had recorded. Someone whose artistic abilities weren’t limited to a specific style of painting. Sitting on her bed, staring at the sunrise through her bedroom window, ideas running through her head.

Image by Annelise Lords

A knock on the door slows down her thoughts as her mother’s voice calls out, “Honey, what are you doing up so early?” Opening her bedroom door, her mother steps in. Elizabeth’s eyes were focused on the sun as it slowly rose from behind the mountain, announcing its presence and calling out to everyone in her part of the world, telling them it was time to wake up.

Image by Annelise Lords

Her mother approaches her and gently asks, “Any ideas yet?”

Without turning her gaze away from the sunrise, Elizabeth asks, “Isn’t it beautiful, Mom? How does nature paint the sky every morning with a sunrise and in the evening with a sunset? Last night, it painted the sky in orange. How does Nature do that, Mom?”

Annelise Lord’s image.

Her mother smiles; sitting beside her and hugging her, she shares, “Nature is the greatest artist, honey.”

“Mom,” she continues, still focusing on the sun rising higher into the sky.

Image by Annelise Lords

“Did you know that no two sunrises and sunsets are the same everywhere in our world? How does Nature do that?”

Images by Annelise Lords

“I don’t know, honey. As an artist, I guess she must paint and have many ideas.”

Image by Annelise Lords

“It paints the forest in the Fall with gorgeous colors.

For Spring, it applies the most attractive hues of many shades and varieties to our garden and everywhere else with beautiful flowers.

Snow for Winter, it portrays.

Image by Annelise Lords

Happiness on the faces of humans depicts Summer,”

Image by Annelise Lords

Turning excitedly to her mother, Elizabeth cried, “I got it, Mom! Like you said, ‘nature is the greatest artist.’”

Her mother laughed, pulled her closer, and said, “Yes, she is. And she doesn’t imitate. Her ideas are original, and she can never run out of them.”

Nature is indeed the Greatest Artist and all of her works of art are original and aren’t limited to any particular area or style of painting. She can paint anything and everything, and she does that daily. She doesn’t get a cent from all of her works of art or any form of acknowledgment.

These are a few of the pictures I took that were created by nature.