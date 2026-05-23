Many of the humans I know are forgetting how to use their brains. Some cannot be bothered because a machine can do better than they can. That’s what we were made to believe. The machine is perfect. They do as told and ask no questions. They do that for one reason. They can’t think for themselves. They lack empathy, morals, and ethics. They don’t know the difference between right and wrong. They have no heart to love or understand life, living, humans, and our world. Yet we put our lives and future in the palm of their hands.

From the Industrial Revolution to artificial intelligence, technology has always reshaped human work. Now AI is transforming cognitive labor — are we adapting or outsourcing our minds? @

Happy Writer

AI should be the helper, not the one issuing orders. My brain is my CPU. My decisions aren’t only for me but for my generation. It’s made with kindness, thoughtfulness, wisdom, common sense, empathy, and consideration, and anything else needed to add nothing cruel to the earth and would harm or hinder humans, plants, and animals.

The Industrial Revolution didn’t just introduce new tools; it redefined human value. @Happy writer

Machines are nothing without us. It has no value if humans don’t utilize its powers and capabilities. We redefine its values. It didn’t redefine us.

Now AI is transforming cognitive labor — are we adapting or outsourcing our minds? @Happy Writer

AI isn’t doing anything to us that we don’t allow it to do. Humanity has a choice. Most just chose the easiest way out. When we do, we forget ourselves and our abilities. We forget who we are, our purpose, and responsibilities to life and our generation; thus, we learn nothing from life when we hand AI our future.

Humanity didn’t become obsolete — we adapted. We moved up the ladder. @

Happy Writer

Yes, we moved up, at a cost to our lives and sanity. Our world is in chaos, and humans are no longer thinking with common sense. Insanity in the hearts, minds, souls, actions, choices, and decisions of our leaders is making decisions that the earth and its inhabitants will eventually pay for. We are already paying for climate change as the Earth is on fire now. Water shortage in many countries. Farmers are losing crops as excessive heat burns them as they grow.

Instead of replacing thinking entirely, AI is reshaping how we think and work: @Happy Writer

Yes, it’s rearranging our thinking. And from what I see in my country, dishonesty is at the top of the list. AI is assisting humans in scamming, cheating, and deceiving.

If we rely too heavily on AI for writing, coding, and decision-making, we risk weakening our own critical thinking skills. @Happy Writer

So this is why my country’s education system is returning to critical thinking in Primary Schools. I like this. My critical thinking was developed early in childhood. I did the same for my kids. Most humans can’t think critically now.

Why struggle to solve a problem when AI gives instant answers?

Why practice creativity when AI generates ideas in seconds? This convenience may lead to a decline in deep thinking, problem-solving, and originality — skills essential in the digital economy. @

Happy Writer

Easy is the route more than 98% of humans will take, unaware that no life lessons await them. There are no life lessons that can teach them how to live longer and communicate with each other. No life lessons in solving life problems with common sense, wisdom, and understanding. No life lessons on how to survive because we allow our brains to become stagnant. Many decisions made today by leaders and educated professionals aren’t grounded in common sense.

These humans can’t think and use their brains to make life-altering decisions.

AI is already in control.

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