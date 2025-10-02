Dancing Elephants Press

AI Moving Forward
AI Moving Forward

Ready for the future?
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
DR Rawson
Annelise Lords
Oct 02, 2025
Join the conversation about AI

What is coming?

What has been happening this past year since we published our book on AI and HI Intelligence?

DEP Published books

You can find our AI vs HI book here and on many other online and print-on-demand platforms:

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1557631

https://www.amazon.com/Intelligence-Artificial-V-S-Human-ebook/dp/B0D2VKPQ6P/

Check out some of the audiobook chapters published on Substack from our book.

Artificial Intelligence DR vs AI

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and DR Rawson
Sep 25
Artificial Intelligence DR vs AI

Dancing Elephants Press Audio Chapters presents:

Legalities vs Ethics: We're Still Arguing About AI-Generated Stuff. AI vs. HI

Gabriela Trofin-Tatár and Maryan Pelland Pen2Profit
Sep 11
Legalities vs Ethics: We're Still Arguing About AI-Generated Stuff. AI vs. HI

Dancing Elephants Press Audio Chapters presents:

