AI Moving Forward

Join the conversation about AI
What is coming?
What has been happening this past year since we published our book on AI and HI Intelligence?
Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You can find our AI vs HI book here and on many other online and print-on-demand platforms:
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1557631
https://www.amazon.com/Intelligence-Artificial-V-S-Human-ebook/dp/B0D2VKPQ6P/
Check out some of the audiobook chapters published on Substack from our book.
Join the conversation, share your thoughts.
Thank you for visiting,
Gabriella and the DEP team