As I get older, according to how I planned my life, I seem to have more time for pain. We were told to work hard, save, and value our health as we value our life, family, and finances. Plan for retirement, and your life will be perfect.

Perfection is an illusion for both those who planned and those who didn’t. The pain quadruples for those who didn’t plan and have various health issues.

For me, I would walk over pain when I was young. Those who knew me thought I didn’t have any problems, and my life was perfect. They were unaware that I practiced pain management early. Life alerted me that as a black, poor female, pain will live rent-free in my body, heart, mind, and soul. Also in my actions, choices, and decisions.

I was busy fighting and building the life I want for myself, my future, and my generation. I didn’t have the time to accommodate pain, so when it tries to come in, it is dealt with aggressively. Raising children and a husband took up a lot of my time. Being a mother, teacher, doctor, nurse, lawyer, therapist, jury, cook, etc., who had the time to accommodate pain.

Aging slows down life and everything else for us. Not having much to fight for that demands much of our time slows us down. Therefore, many of us have the time to accommodate pain. So the pain lasts longer and hurts more.

Aging became a fight, but not enough to stop pain.

Life is weird; as we age, should we slow down?

I don’t like what aging is doing to me. It’s robbing me of my independence. It’s implanting limits and boundaries on my actions, choices, and decisions. I must find a way to remove them.

I found that being aware of what’s going on in my body, mind, soul, heart, and life gives me the power to counteract everything that comes with aging. Awareness guides me in every area and every challenge, trial, and battle life and humans send my way. Being aware, I can see life as it unfolds in others around me, as they too have to fight and endure aging and the atrocities it imposes on our bodies and lives.

Awareness helps to calm my spirit and soul. It became my medication when life hurts. A tool when I fight life and all that it decides to test me with. A weapon, when life needs to teach me vital life lessons. It’s a drug for me. I use it every day, for everything I encounter.

Being aware heals and helps me to understand life and why everything must happen. It helps me understand balance and find positivity in aging.

Awareness helps keep us focused as we age, providing the tools, resources, and materials needed to support our transition. Annelise Lords

Be aware! It’s the best drug and medication for aging.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.