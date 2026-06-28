Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Avila's avatar
Pamela Avila
1d

I can really relate to this experience and I have several friends who also can. It’s a difficult transition to be single in retirement but there are many rewards too.

I like your writing style Annelise, especially the dialogue!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
1d

Thank you for this beautiful story Annelise. It is important to be kind and respectful toward each other.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture