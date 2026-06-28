After reaching her 5,000 steps, Hyacinth sat in the park, admiring the children at play. Her memory escorted her back to her childhood and the fun she had. Then back to her raising her children and the many happy moments she had with them.

“Mom!” a familiar voice screamed out. She continued, staring at the children, whose faces changed to her own. Someone shook her by the shoulders, yanking her back into reality.

She turned to see Rosa, her daughter, frustration lined her face, “Mom, Dad said you served him divorced papers an hour ago. I am calling your number, but no one is answering!”

“This isn’t how I planned my retirement,” she said as the memories of the many fights she had with Glen in the last two months, her husband of more than thirty years, returned with more pain.

“Mom,” she plopped down beside her mother. “You both worked all of your lives. You have retired now. It’s time to enjoy each other without distractions.”

Hyacinth stared at her child, then took her hand and asked, “You were there yesterday when he was rude and disrespectful to me. That had been happening a lot since I retired two months ago. Was he always like that?”

“Yes, Mom,” she said, curiosity replaced her frustrations.

“Really?”

“Mom, are you ok?” Rosa asked as her heart beat increased.

“In the past two months since we retired, we have not been getting along. He is mean, always putting me down, and has no manners. Doesn’t want to help around the house. I am thinking of going back to work,” she said.

Her daughter eased away, then burst out laughing.

“You think it’s funny?” Hyacinth’s pain demands.

Rosa smiled, hugged her mom, then said with a giggle, “Dad has always been like that. You stayed for more than thirty years. Why leave now?”

With popped eyes and mouth agape, Hyacinth quested after gulping down her pain of the last two months, sending her memory back into her life, “I swear, I was so busy raising you and your two brothers, cooking, cleaning, taking care of everyone, while working outside of the home, I didn’t notice hell.”

“Are you joking, Mom?” her daughter demands. “Because, despite how horrible he was, you find a way to make our lives heavenly. We thought you accepted him for who he is.”

“Damn,” Hyacinth said, “It took retirement for me to see him as he really is?”

“He was always like that, Mom. He isn’t liked by your family.”

“But no one said anything to me.”

“Because you loved him, and that was ok for them. You seem happy, so they let you be.”

“What about you kids?”

“We learned that real love came with a condition. He was still a good father to us sometimes,” her daughter said.

Tears slid down Hyacinth’s face, and she said, “It’s amazing, retirement and aging gave us more time to see our lives as they unfold, and I don’t like what I see in mine,” she protested.

“Dad, can’t change now, Mom. You allowed him to be himself his whole life. He can’t change now,” her daughter noted sternly.

She nodded, then said, “But I can. I am not putting up with him anymore. I deserved better now that I have the time to see the hell of my life!”

Her daughter stared at her mother, and her heart said, “It’s going to be difficult, Mom, for both of you.”

Hyacinth squeezed her daughter’s left hand and shared, “Knowing and seeing your life direction gives you the power to live it better.”

“But why now, Mom?” the pain in Rosa’s heart asked.

“I guess with more time, thanks to retirement and aging, I can live the life I want, but couldn’t because of many responsibilities,” Hyacinth’s pain explained.

“So, aging and retirement made you more aware?”

Hyacinth nods, then caresses her daughter’s cheek and elaborates, “It woke me up!”

“So you were sleeping all these years while raising us?”

Nodding while thinking of the best answer, she shared, “For my life. Not my children’s. The responsibilities of motherhood don’t give some of us a choice but to put our children first.”

Silence roared as both females thought of their lives. “Don’t make the mistakes I make,” Hyacinth encourages her daughter. “Don’t allow your life to fall asleep while helping others to live theirs.”

Life is so amazing. Many of us are living and fighting life without awareness of what we are living and fighting for. We allow our dreams to fall asleep as we help to build others. After retiring, some people’s sense of the value of their lives and how they want to live them increased. It decreased for others.

Aging and retirement force many of us to see our lives as they really are, with nothing to hide behind our responsibilities. This can be a weapon or a tool.

You have a choice.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.