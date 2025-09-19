Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DR Rawson's avatar
DR Rawson
44m

Kindness is one of those amazing things that costs us nothing but pays huge dividends. The more kindness you put out into the world, the more you get back. My experience is a ratio of 1 kindness receives some where around 10 return (1:10) sometimes it's a little less. If the ratio was 1:0 I would still rather put kindness out there because it feels good and being honest, it never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for this article and the reminder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture