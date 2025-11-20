Cover designed by Rose Santayana

Editorial by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

A remarkable book was published this past week by Dancing Elephants Press. This is the book’s second edition with some added features and editing by DEP’s editorial team. I have read this book many times now, and each time it makes me cry. This is a remarkable story of suffering, capture, hardships of lif,e and survival. The book is not for the faint-hearted. Yet, it is an amazing true story that will enrich the life of the reader.

INTRODUCTION by the Author

Santayana Rose

This is the true story of my life. I have changed the names of the people mentioned in this narrative to protect the innocent and the guilty, people who might become the victims of retribution as a result of what is described in this book. That’s how things are in the Philippines: the cycle of violence continues to this day. We are, usually, a very forgiving people, but not always. Vendettas occur here and there, particularly when it comes to politics. Even between blood relatives. Wealthy land-owning relatives seizing power from each other always leads to one being hurt or killed. In one instance, when I was either 4 or 5, so the details are still very blurry, I don’t remember the cause of the fight between my father’s eldest brother and their cousin. The sense of grief and hate was very intense within the family. Nevertheless, I remember vividly on one starry night, I heard my father talking to my mother about taking revenge for the death of his brother. I am not sure if his plan materialized since I never heard about it again.

We moved on with the ebb and flow of our lives, always bringing with us our goodwill and good intentions. When natural calamities such as earthquakes, tidal waves, or typhoons occur, all the people come together to help each other like brothers and sisters in peace and harmony. However, we also carried a bag full of our idiosyncrasies, miseries, resentments, arrogance, hypocrisies, greed, and much more. It would take hundreds of pages to list them all here. As a result, violence becomes the norm of life, and vendetta recycles itself from one generation to the next.

The above narrative is not the main reason why I write this book. Personally, I would rather have all my prolific, if not horrific, experiences just go away and not deal with them forever. Perhaps because it seems easier for me to let time heal the wounds quietly than to broadcast it to the world, especially with my paranoia that someone is really out there to get me. Besides, who wants to read another life story? Everybody has a story. The past is the past. Snap out of it and move on. Who cares? Actually, I realized I do care. When my best friend was “salvaged”, meaning tortured to death, in the seventies by the military in the Philippines. My conscience has been torturing me for decades, and still is. Emotional self-torture for not telling the world about it because of profound fear. Fear that someone out there is still looking for me to “salvage” me, just like what they did to my friend Mary (not a real name either). I weighed my safety versus chronicling here on paper the eventful students’ rally in nineteen seventy, where we simply exercised our basic freedom of speech against the corrupt government of the former dictator Marcos. Since then, I have mourned the death of my friend, but I need to be liberated from that mourning. I guess the only way to do it is by writing, regardless of whether or not I’ll survive another tomorrow. So here it is, people. Enjoy the ride in this book. My friend will be glad to chat with you along the way.

A review by Phyllis Haynes

“Survival is not the end of horror; it is its echo.” In her searing memoir, Santayana Rose writes from that echo — from the uneasy silence that follows screams, from the psychic tremor that never fully stills. This is not the story of the “hero’s” journey. Rose takes us through the turmoil of her early childhood, through her separation from her uncomfortable parental home, to the abusive household of her adolescent and preteen years. For her own survival, she contends with enslavement by a very mean woman and faces constant mocking because her Philippine skin was not light enough and her stature was not tall enough.

She endured torture, false imprisonment, and the brutal loss of her dearest friend in the Philippines. What she brings to the page is not a neat narrative of endurance but the raw, irregular rhythm of a life forever altered by violence. Violence perpetrated by her captors when she is caught up in a demonstration that she did not want to be at. Her clear, fresh writing style takes us inside the brutality and horror of her experience.

Her prose is stripped of sentimentality, as if excess language would betray the truth. Reading her account is to inhabit the claustrophobia of captivity.

Freedom, she shows us, can be its own haunted room — filled with ghosts of what the body remembers and the mind cannot quiet. The courage here is not in having survived, but in continuing to live while knowing that safety is a fragile illusion.

This is not a light read; it is one you reckon with. Rose refuses to let the reader look away. In telling her story, she forces the world to confront the violence it prefers to forget — and in doing so, she reclaims her power to name what was once unspeakable.

