Photography by Gabriella; cover design by Gabriella in Canva

Welcome, book lovers. Join me in exploration.GK

As the beautiful flowers bloom, this book started with a seed of hope to become who I am today. Seed by seed, sunshine, earth, and watering brought everything together.

Welcome to Mindfulness in my everyday. The way I experience life.

My new book, Mindfulness Moments Downloaded from Within, is available on multiple online and print-on-demand platforms around the world. As with all DEP books, it is available to request from the library system as well.

For any other books written by DEP writers and published by DEP, we pledge that if you cannot afford any of our books but you would like to read them, please let us know via e-mail, and we can send you a PDF copy to read.

Each book published also protects the environment. DEP pledges to plant a tree in the forest for each book sold.

A special thank you to DEP editors Annelise Lords for reviewing this book and to Gabriela Trofin-Tatár for editing my book.

My invitation to you for this book

“Join me in an exploration of life through thoughtful meandering as I slowly step into the love that nature provides for us every day.

Observations from nature and life woven into spoken words, then translated into paper.

I opened the door.

To a way of life.

It is your choice to enter.”

Foreword By Catherine Sidoti

“In the silence where we all come home to is the stillness of our beingness.

This is the wellspring of the path of meditation where we create the space to enter the creative path of our best, showing us that the path forward moves the fastest in the stillness of being.

The floodgates are opened, and we are continuously reborn from the invisible to the visible.”

Introduction by Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

“It is a joy to share these pages with you.

As editor, I had the privilege of walking alongside Gabriella Kőrösi’s words. I know many of her stories. I have been witnessing the tenderness, reflection, and deep love for nature she embodies.

My love for nature expanded in a wondrous way thanks to Gabriella’s dream to spread kindness and love in the world.

These pages she wrote invite us to slow down, to breathe deeply, to be present, and to remember the beauty that surrounds us every day, even or especially in the most simple moments. From Gabriella’s stories, we learn that healing can come through presence, through the natural world, and through the simple act of paying attention.

We hope you feel inspired by this book and that you will feel stillness, wonder, and connection when reading these pages.

Stay human, be loved and welcome.”

Review by Annelise Lords

“This book is an introduction to the earth and nature, its love and kindness for humanity, for the ones who don’t know it.

It’s not too late to get to know the earth, nature, and its kindness.

Growing up on a tropical island and eating plant-based food all of my life, I learned to respect nature and the earth. Reading this book pulls back many memories as a child.

The wonderful scent when the rain meets the earth as it falls. The dew on flowers every morning. How the trees spread out everywhere we go, creating art in ways many humans can’t see.

Nature is an artist. Look at the different colors and shapes of all of the food we eat. I remember mango season. The abundance of fruits available to us right through the year. The cool breeze from trees on a hot day. Nature and the earth possess healing properties too. This book will show how nature and the earth heals, helps, guides, protects, feeds and keeps us healthy. We are connected to the earth in life and death. Take the time to know it. Start with this book!”

Thank you for reading, and again, thank you to DEP editors Annelise Lords for reviewing this book and to Gabriela Trofin-Tatár for editing my book.

Love,

Gabriella

Please check out their work

A new chronicle by Annelise Lords DEP Chronicles — #32 — Frustration and Mental Peace Life is a fight for all of us

A beautiful prompt from Gabriela Trofin-Tatár Our Body is Water DEP Life Prompt August 2026

Join DEP’s Morning Coffee/Tea with Gabriella every Monday at 8am PST. Send us an e-mail to receive an invite.

Have questions or need clarification? Do not hesitate to get in touch with us via email at: dancingelephantspress@gmail.com or via a private note, or a comment on this post — a reminder that we do not accept AI-generated content in DEP, per publication rules and Medium rules.

Please follow Dancing Elephants Press on Medium and on Substack. Gabriella’s YouTube.

Dancing Elephant Press Mission Statement by Dr. Gabriella Korosi

🐘🐘Please e-mail us your contact information so we can add you to our DEP Community on Signal if you are not a participant yet. This invitation is open to any DEP writers.🐘🐘

Dancing Elephants Press Story collections Holistic Journey Toward Wellness (2022), The Joy of Life (2023) Moments of Eternity (2023), Creative Writing Ideas to Spark Your Imagination (2023), The Magic In Friendship (2024), Intelligence Human vs Artificial (2024) The Invisible Lines of Poverty (2025) Weaving Connections Series Nature Walks Across Continents (2025) Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womenhood (2026) were written by Medium writers and Authors and can be found on multiple online platforms.

Send me a tip to support my work. This will allow me to keep doing what I love and spread positivity here. My Books are available on multiple online platforms. My website is www.gabriellakorosi.org. Visit Gabriella’s store here. Gabriella’s Substack here.

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress