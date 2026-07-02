💖A New Children’s Book: The Blueberry Muffin by Geneviève Gimenez

Cover image design by Geneviève Gimenez, cover design by Dr. Gabriella Korosi

🐘🐘Excited to Announce DEP’s Newest Children’s Book published in June 2026. The Blueberry Muffin. 🐘🐘

💖💖 Do you want to meet the world cutest blueberry muffin?

Meet Blueberry. Geneviève had a dream, created a wonderful children’s story and we been working hard to get it published through multiple versions and platforms during the past week. I have read this lovely book multiple times and it is adorable, cute and kind. I love the story line and imagination in this book. I hope that many children and adults will read this amazing story all over the world.

This wonderful story is written by a French author Geneviève Gimenez.

Geneviève Gimenez cartoon image created by Gabriella in Canva

💖💖The book is dedicated to the author’s daughters.

“To my three beautiful daughters, the greatest source of my inspiration.”

This is Geneviève Gimenez’s first children’s book and first book ever published. I love this book so very much adn I am very excited for her.

“This story is about a little girl, Emma, and a unique blueberry muffin she receives as a gift from her grandmother. This new friendship between them is going to take them on a journey to amazing adventures of the heart. The two of them are going to share many wonderful days together. The book is in English and French. This book was created with hand-drawn illustrations by the author.” by Geneviève and Gabriella

E- book on Amazon, On Smashwords , On Indigo, On IBS

snip by Gabriella from Smashwords

💖💖Meet Blueberry who is a very thoughtful muffin. I dont want to give away to much of the story but I can tell you it is a lovely story for all ages. I love that all the illustrations were made by the author, Geneviève.

image design by Geneviève Gimenez used with permission

The book is available in English version in color

The Blueberry Muffin

This story is about a little girl, Emma, and a unique blueberry muffin she receives as a gift from her grandmother…www.lulu.com

English and French version in color

The Blueberry Muffin

This story is about a little girl, Emma, and a unique blueberry muffin she receives as a gift from her grandmother…www.lulu.com

French version in color

The Blueberry Muffin

This story is about a little girl, Emma, and a unique blueberry muffin she receives as a gift from her grandmother…www.lulu.com

English and French version in Black and White at Barnes & Noble

The Blueberry Muffin - English and French Version

Barnes & Noble’s online bookstore for books, NOOK ebooks & magazines. Shop music, movies, toys & games, too. Receive…www.barnesandnoble.com

Thank you for reading about our newest children’s book addition to the DEP Published books family.

Love,

Gabriella

Additional DEP children’s books include

The Picture Book That Popped Off The Shelf written by Bonnie Lieberman and edited, illustrated and published by Dr. Gabriella Korosi and DEP

The Picture Book That Popped Off the Shelf

And it landed in the hands of a young boymedium.com

If I could be poetry and short story book written by Dr. Gabriella Korosi

Available on Amazon

If I Could Be: Poetry and Short story book with Creative art and pictures

If I Could be is one of my favorite poems I wrote. The book contains multiple poems some poems are in multiple…amzn.to

Have questions or need clarification? Do not hesitate to get in touch with us via email at: dancingelephantspress@gmail.com or via a private note, or a comment on this post — a reminder that we do not accept AI-generated content in DEP, per publication rules and Medium rules.

Please follow Dancing Elephants Press on Medium and on Substack. Gabriella’s YouTube.

Dancing Elephant Press Mission Statement by Dr. Gabriella Korosi

🐘🐘Please e-mail us your contact information so we can add you to our DEP Community on Signal if you are not a participant yet. This invitation is open to any DEP writers.🐘🐘

Dancing Elephants Press Story collections Holistic Journey Toward Wellness (2022), The Joy of Life (2023) Moments of Eternity (2023), Creative Writing Ideas to Spark Your Imagination (2023), The Magic In Friendship (2024), Intelligence Human vs Artificial (2024) The Invisible Lines of Poverty (2025) Weaving Connections Series Nature Walks Across Continents (2025) Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womanhood (2026) were written by Medium writers and Authors and can be found on multiple online platforms.

Send me a tip to support my work. This will allow me to keep doing what I love and spread positivity here. My Books are available on multiple online platforms. My website is www.gabriellakorosi.org. Visit Gabriella’s store here. Gabriella’s Substack here.

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress

Amazon Affiliate links to DEP books

Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood Print book

Nature Walks Across Continents e-book, and Print book

AI vs HI e-book and Print book

The Invisible Lines of Poverty

Emergency Preparedness

Gabriella’s collection of stores 2019–2020

101 universal messages print book, E-book — poetry

Our Society Addiction and more uncovered e-book, Print book

Inspirational poetry and journal paperback — poetry

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness paperback

The Joy of Life paperback

Darkness and Light

Creative writing Ideas to spark your imagination

If I could be — children’s stories and poetry playful/art

Bring Light Into Your Life — meditations

Moments of Eternity — poetry

Eastern Washington Scablands — photography, inspiration — true story

American Perimeter Trail by Rue McKenrick, Volume 2 — true story