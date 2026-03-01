While doing my yoga on my living room floor on my yoga mat this morning, I felt my house shake. Fear didn’t take its time to rush through my entire body, heart, and soul. I was terrified for the few seconds it lasted. My fear is still with me, even though it didn’t do much damage.

We have been experiencing many tremors lately, and I am wondering if our creator or the Earth is trying to tell us something.

According to Google:

In the past five years (roughly 2021–early 2026), Jamaica has experienced hundreds of earthquakes, with seismic activity increasing in recent years. The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies recorded over 400 earthquakes in 2025 alone, and 663 in 2024.

While hundreds of minor quakes (mostly under magnitude 3) are recorded annually, only a small percentage are actually felt by residents.

Key Earthquake Data (2021–2026):

2026 (To March 1): Several felt events, including two 5.6 magnitude quakes in February.

2025: Over 400 earthquakes recorded, with many felt across different parishes.

2024: 663 earthquakes recorded, with 19 felt events.

2023: 14 felt events.

2022: 8 felt events.

2021: Over 450 earthquakes recorded, with 7 felt events.

The University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica

Impact on Jamaica specifically:

In Jamaica, where bauxite is a major industry, there are concerns about the environmental impact of mining, including the potential for structural changes to the earth and the accumulation of large volumes of red mud in red mud ponds. Seismic monitoring and geological assessments are often required in these areas.

Induced Earthquakes: Large-scale excavations in bauxite mines have triggered significant seismic events. For example, an M = 4.3 earthquake occurred at the North Ural bauxite mine in 1987, and three events ranging from M = 4.2 to 4.7 were recorded at the South Ural bauxite deposit in 1990.

Microseismicity: Mining activity often generates “micro-earthquakes” or low-energy seismic events due to stress redistribution in the Earth’s crust as massive amounts of rock and soil are removed.

Damn, humanity’s greed is stressing the earth, and earthquakes are how she is crying out for help. Is anyone aware that humans aren’t the only species that stress is harming? This 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake that hit Jamaica this morning is adding more stress to our already stressful lives. So humans are stressed, and so is the earth.

Google says:

Chronic stress triggers prolonged release of cortisol and adrenaline, causing severe physical and mental health consequences. Key effects include hypertension, increased heart disease/stroke risk, obesity, weakened immunity, digestive issues, chronic pain, and mental health issues like anxiety and depression. It also disrupts sleep, memory, and concentration.

Key Consequences of Chronic Stress:

Cardiovascular System: Sustained high blood pressure, increased heart rate, and increased risk of heart disease, heart attack, or stroke.

Immune System: Weakened immunity, making the body more susceptible to infections and slowing down healing.

Mental Health & Brain: High risk of anxiety and depression. Chronic stress can shrink the brain’s hippocampus, affecting memory and learning.

Physical Aches & Pain: Muscle tension, headaches, and migraines.

Digestive System: Inflammation, diarrhea, constipation, acid reflux, and worsening of ulcers.

Metabolic & Weight Changes: Increased cortisol contributes to weight gain, particularly around the abdomen, and insulin resistance.

Skin & Hair: Potential for acne, sensitive skin, and hair loss.

Reproductive & Sexual Health: Lowered libido, disrupted menstrual cycles, and lower testosterone.

Behavioral Changes: Poor sleep/insomnia, overeating or undereating, social withdrawal, and increased substance use (alcohol, nicotine).

American Psychological Association (APA) +10

Humans know that stress is a death trap. So why is humanity stressing the Earth?